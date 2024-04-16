What Are The Cutest And Funniest Pickup Lines You've Used Or Heard?

Community·Posted 0 minutes agoWhat Are The Cutest And Funniest Pickup Lines You've Used Or Heard?I'm not blushing, you are!by Elena HernandezBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Whether you're on the apps or meeting people IRL, having a go-to pickup line is vital. You can keep it funny and lighthearted or cheesy and cute. Either way, it's your one shot to win them over. Thomas Barwick / Via Getty Images What's the cutest or funniest pickup line you've ever used or heard? I want to know the lines that have left you blushing, giddy, and possibly thinking, "There's no way that worked, but it did!" Flashpop / Via Getty Images I'll start with a few: "Do you have a map? Because I keep getting lost in your eyes." Getty Images / Via Getty Images "Are you Google? Because you're everything I'm searching for." Getty Images / Via Getty Images "Do you have a wife? Do you want one?" Getty Images / Via Getty Images Think you've heard better? Tell me your best ones! Peter Dazeley / Via Getty Images Share them in the comments below. Our favorites may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!