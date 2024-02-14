Skip To Content
"Love Is Blind" Season 6 — We Found Them On Instagram So You Didn't Have To

Are you ready for Season 6? We are.

Elena Hernandez
by Elena Hernandez

BuzzFeed Staff

It's official. Love Is Blind is back in action for Season 6, and we're so ready. We rounded up every contestant's name and Instagram so you don't have to. Browse before the show, or follow your favorite after!

Screenshot from &quot;Love Is Blind&quot;
Courtesy of Netflix / Via © 2024 Netflix

Brittany

Alejandra

Amber Desiree

Mackenzie

Amy C

Sarah Ann

Danette

Sunni

Laura

Jessica

Danielle

Chelsea

Amy

Amber

Ashley

Matthew

Kenneth

Austin

Jamal

Jimmy

Vince

Clay

Nolan

Trevor

Drake

Ariel

Jeramey

Deion

Johnny

Who do you think will be your favorite this season? Tell us in the comments!