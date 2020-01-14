Opinion: What A 13-Year-Old Aboriginal Boy Hopes For In A Brand New Decade

Maya Newell Dujuan Hoosan and Megan Hoosan.

I am Dujuan and my skin name is Penangke on my mum’s side. That means my great great name from the land and the old people.

I am both Arrernte and Garrwa and I live in Borroloola on Garrwa and Yanyuwa land. It’s far away from McDonald’s, police cars and big buildings. We go fishing, we go hunting, burn Country proper way, play games and walk around on the hot ground. Even nighttime is really warm. I am alive, I love my family and I love being in this world. Over the last three years, I was filmed for the documentary In My Blood It Runs. It is just me telling my story. I hope you can see it in the cinemas this year. I hope it gives other Aboriginal kids strength.

I have one full grown memory. That is going overseas, showing the film at the United Nations and speaking up for Aboriginal kids like me now and in the future.

Maya Newell James Mawson, Dujuan Hoosan and Margaret Anderson at the United Nations.

Speaking at the United Nations in Switzerland in September wasn’t that scary. It was alright. My dad sat next to me and told me not to be shame and to speak up so the crowd could hear me, so I tried to not be shame and acted like nobody was in the room. When I finished making the speech everyone in the United Nations clapped. I felt like a show-off but everybody was crying around us and I think I did us kids proud. After that we were invited to meet with the boss lady of the United Nations (Michelle Bachelet, the High Commissioner of the Human Rights Council), now my friend, at her palace. She told me that I was the youngest person ever to speak up to her. I felt very lucky to be there, but also sad because 12-year-olds shouldn’t have to ask world leaders for help to get Australia to listen and give us our rights.

I told her that my dream future is just me and a thousand dollars, maybe with a yellow Lamborghini with seats for my brother and my cousins... Nah. Jokes. For real I told her that I think kids all around the world just want to be able to play. They want to be close to their families. To not be around fighting. To play with their friends. They should be able to learn about who they are and where their land is.

Maya Newell

In Australia, some kids, even some of my family, are sent to juvenile detention. They are sent really young — as young as 10, which is how old I am in the film — and they are cruelled there. Prison is a place where you have to stay in a little box and you can’t get out. That’s wrong. I told her that I want my school to be run by Aboriginal people that are like me and understand me. This year I have to leave my family and live far away to go to high school. I don’t want to, but that’s how it is here in Borroloola. I hope in 10 years there is a choice to stay with our families and be on our land for school. I told the boss lady that I want my future to be out on land with family and strong language and culture. I want to look after land because half the land is dying. I want to know Arrernte — it’s our family’s language but I am still learning.

Maya Newell