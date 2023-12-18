Whole Loaf Ham Bruschetta

Method:

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 150°C then line a large baking tray with baking paper.

STEP 2: Place the tomatoes and garlic cloves into a shallow baking dish, creating an even layer, then cover with the vegetable oil. Place into the oven to bake for 40 minutes.

STEP 3: Remove tomatoes and garlic cloves from the oven and set aside to cool.

STEP 4: Slice the ciabatta bread horizontally then lay on the lined baking tray, cut side up and drizzle with olive oil.

STEP 5: Grill the ciabatta slices for five minutes or until golden brown and crispy, then lay on a chopping board.

STEP 6: To garnish, tear the burrata and lay down in chunks on the ciabatta.

STEP 7: Organically fold the D'Orsogna Champagne Leg Ham between the burrata pieces in small pockets until the entire loaf has been covered.

STEP 8: Add confit tomatoes and garlic cloves on top, between the slices of D’Orsogna Ham and burrata.

STEP 9: Drizzle with the balsamic glaze and season generously with salt and pepper.

STEP 10: To finish, garnish the loaf with basil leaves.

STEP 11: Repeat step 6 to 10 for the other half of ciabatta.

STEP 12: Slice it and enjoy!



