11 Pork Dishes That'll Hit The Spot On A Hot DayDon't ~sweat~ it, as you tuck in to these fresh recipes.by D'Orsogna 1. Prosciutto, Rockmelon, Mint & Bocconcini Salad D'Orsogna This incredibly easy salad looks absolutely stunning and will be ready in mere minutes. Delicious D'Orsogna Prosciutto wrapped around rockmelon is a tantalising treat on its own, but combine it with fresh mint and some delectable bocconcini and you'll find yourself a perfect summer salad! No need to mess about with heating anything up — simply combine, arrange and enjoy. 2. French Onion Bacon Dip D'Orsogna Elevate your summer gatherings with this French Onion Bacon Dip. Caramelised onions, creamy cheese, and crispy D'Orsogna bacon come together in a dip that's rich, savoury, and utterly irresistible. A flavour-packed crowd-pleaser that will have everyone coming back for more! 3. Aussie-Style Rissoles with Bacon D'Orsogna Fire up the grill and embrace the taste of summer with our Aussie-Style Rissoles with Bacon. Juicy beef rissoles, perfectly seasoned and topped with D'Orsogna bacon, create a mouthwatering combo. A sizzling addition to your summer BBQ! 4. Clementine, Avocado & Ham Salad D'Orsogna Combine shredded D'Orsogna Hamm Off The Bone with fresh clementine slices, pomegranate seeds and toasted pine nuts for an extraordinary dish that'll delight your taste buds and leave you celebrating on a hot summer's day. The light and refreshing flavours guarantee you'll be coming back for more! 5. Christmas Pasta Salad D'Orsogna Bring a touch of festivity to your summer table with this Christmas Pasta Salad. Vibrant veggies, feta cheese, and D'Orsogna Brothers Aus Double Smoked Shortcut Bacon mingle with al dente pasta, all dressed in a zesty vinaigrette. This refreshing salad is a holiday twist perfect for warm summer gatherings. 6. Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches D'Orsogna The sweetness of the grilled peaches works perfectly with salty D'Orsogna Prosciutto, the sharpness of dijon mustard and delicate flavours of basil and mozzarella. This exquisite dish is made for hot languid evenings with friends, where you talk long into the night and enjoy the delicious flavours together. 7. Panzanella Salad With Crispy Bacon D'Orsogna Sliced tomatoes, red onion and cucumber add fresh crispiness to this delectable twist on a summer salad. Add some D'Orsogna Streaky Bacon to really make the flavours pop in this rich and flavourful dish, ideal for a relaxing meal in the sun. 8. Oysters Kilpatrick D'Orsogna Nothing says summer festivities like oysters with friends! Now you can top up this deliciousness with the exquisite addition of rock salt, D'Orsogna Middle Bacon and lemon wedges — the only danger is stopping yourself from eating the lot! 9. Prosciutto, Bocconcini & Tomato Skewers D'Orsogna You can't beat a winning combo of bocconcini, basil, sun-dried tomatoes and D'Orsogna Prosciutto — and why would you want to? It's got everything you want when you need to wow some hungry guests without working yourself into a sweat. Simply skewer your ingredients, drizzle with balsamic dressing and enjoy! 10. Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Drumsticks D'Orsogna Kick off your summer celebrations with the sizzle of our Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Drumsticks. Tender chicken, perfectly seasoned and wrapped in D'Orsogna Shortcut Bacon s, is grilled to perfection. A finger-licking good dish that adds a savoury twist to your outdoor festivities! 11. Pigs in Blankets D'Orsogna Small bites, big flavour — our Pigs in Blankets are the ultimate summer party pleaser. Juicy cocktail sausages snugly wrapped in crispy D'Orsogna Streaky Bacon make for a bite-sized sensation. Whether you're hosting a BBQ or a picnic, these little delights will steal the show! Take a dip in deliciousness this summer with fresh, easy-to-make recipes from D'Orsogna — your cheat sheet to whipping up the perfect meal for any occasion. D'Orsogna