9 Delicious Recipes That'll Give Your Entertaining Platters A Serious Upgrade

1. Prosciutto Crostini with Balsamic Glaze

Elevate your appetiser game with these irresistible Prosciutto Crostini topped with creamy burrata, juicy cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze. Perfect for entertaining or as a luxurious snack, these crostini are guaranteed to impress your guests and leave them craving more. D'Orsogna's premium prosciutto adds a savoury depth to every bite, while the fresh basil garnish adds a burst of flavour. Simple to make yet bursting with flavour, these crostini are sure to become a staple at your next gathering. Check out the recipe here.

2. Cheesy Parmesan Crisps with Salami D'Orsogna Indulge in the perfect blend of crunchy, cheesy goodness and savoury D'Orsogna deli-fresh Salami with these elegant, but easy to make parmesan crisps. Crafted with shredded Parmesan, a sprinkle of dried oregano and a touch of freshly cracked pepper, each crisp offers a burst of flavour in every bite. They're then topped with creamy sour cream and zesty chilli salami to create delectable treats that are as visually stunning as they are mouthwatering. Use them to upgrade your entertaining platters and find the recipe for these moreish mouthfuls here. 3. Salami Stuffed Pasta Shells D'Orsogna Treat your tastebuds to an explosion of flavour with these irresistible Salami Stuffed Pasta Shells. Bursting with savoury D'Orsogna Hungarian Salami, creamy ricotta cheese and aromatic basil — each bite is a delicious journey for the senses. Baked to perfection and topped with a golden crust of melted cheese, these stuffed shells are sure to impress even the most discerning palates. Offer your guests delectable treats that offer the sensation and satisfaction of a comfort meal in a perfect mouthful. Find the recipe here. 4. Salami and Mushroom Pizza Scrolls D'Orsogna Crafted with D'Orsogna Hungarian Salami, fresh mushrooms and gooey cheese, each bite is a symphony of flavours and textures. These savoury scrolls are perfect to rustically arrange on a serving platter at a party, but we won't judge if you'd prefer to keep them to yourself and enjoy them as your personal satisfying snack any time of day. Serve them as an appetiser, snack — and while chances of leftovers are slim, these are perfect to wrap for a quick meal on the go. Find the recipe here. 5. Chorizo and Halloumi Kebabs D'Orsogna These delicious skewers are made with succulent D'Orsogna Chorizo, creamy halloumi cheese and earthy button mushrooms, then marinated in a zesty lime dressing infused with oregano and basil. The skewers make them easy to handle and eat, making them the perfect mingle-friendly addition to your platters.Perfect for a cocktail party — or simply for when you're craving a taste of the Mediterranean. Find the recipe here. 6. Prosciutto, Bocconcini and Tomato Skewers D'Orsogna Transport your taste buds to Italy with these delightful skewers crafted with premium D'Orsogna Prosciutto, creamy bocconcini, sweet sun-dried tomatoes and aromatic basil leaves. Each skewer is a burst of Mediterranean flavour perfect for entertaining or as a light and refreshing snack. Finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, these skewers are perfect for entertaining and are sure to impress. Find the recipe here. 7. Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops D'Orsogna Elevate your seafood experience with these exquisite Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops made with succulent D'Orsogna Prosciutto. Paired with roasted cherry tomatoes and a zesty lemon butter sauce infused with garlic and parsley, these scallops are a true culinary delight. Seafood lovers won't be able to stop gushing about your spread after you serve this one up at your next event. Find the recipe here. 8. Roast Fig and Prosciutto Tartines D'Orsogna These tartines boast a delightful combination of sweet and salty to bring you the ultimate addition to your entertaining platters. The show-stopping appetiser features tender roasted figs, premium D'Orsogna Prosciutto and a creamy blend of ricotta. And the addition of crunchy walnuts and a drizzle of honey to finish, they truly are a masterpiece of flavour and texture.If you're looking for a dish that will make it to socials — this one will have everyone pulling their phone out for a pic. Find the recipe here.

9. Chorizo, Zucchini and Potato Skewers

Impress your guests with these tantalising handheld delights made with D'Orsogna Chorizo, tender zucchini rounds and baby potatoes. Before skewering, the kebabs are drizzled with olive oil and seasoned to perfection, then grilled or baked to create a mouthwatering addition to your platter. Your guests won't be able to resist coming back for seconds! Or thirds — or fourths. Find the recipe here.