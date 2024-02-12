12 Simple And Delicious Christmas Recipes To Whip Up This Year

Paid PostPosted 3 hours ago12 Simple And Delicious Christmas Recipes To Whip Up This YearRecipes for the merriest time of the year.by D'OrsognaBrand PublisherLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Transform your Christmas with these Baked Salami Cups filled with Antipasti. D'Orsogna Baked D'Orsogna Salami Cups embrace a delicious mix of marinated olives, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes for an irresistible, festive appetiser that's as easy to make as it is to enjoy! 2. Maple and honey ham glaze that will dress up your Christmas ham to impress. D'Orsogna No Christmas is complete without a D'Orsogna Ham. This glaze requires only four everyday ingredients, yet produces a beautiful glaze you'll return to for years to come. 3. Stuffed zucchini ham boats that'll go like hotcakes. D'Orsogna No Christmas table is complete without multiple plates of spruced up veggies — and these zucchini boats more than fit the bill. Made with a delightful mix of creamy ricotta, smoky ham, umami parm and bright lemon zest, this flavoursome and rustic zucchini dish is a safe bet for the first empty serving plate. 4. Prosciutto tart that everyone will want the recipe for. D'Orsogna Made with frozen puff pasty and delicious D'Orsogna Prosciutto, this tart doesn't even require a pie tin and looks about a thousand times more involved than it actually is. 5. Ignite your tastebuds with these Chorizo Halloumi Kebabs. D'Orsogna A flavourful fusion of D'Orsogna Natural Chorizo and grilled halloumi. Skewered to perfection, these kebabs offer a tantalising balance of smokiness and savoury goodness. A crowd-pleasing delight that's as easy to make as it is to savour! 6. Make every bite memorable with this flavour-packed, easy-to-make Bacon Onion Jam. D'Orsogna Add a touch of gourmet to any dish. Caramelised onions dance with smoky D'Orsogna Streaky Bacon, creating a sweet and savoury spread that's perfect for topping burgers, slathering on sandwiches, or serving as a delectable condiment! 7. Transport your taste buds to Rome with each savoury bite of these Mini Carbonara Quiches. D'Orsogna Creamy egg filling, D'Orsogna Leg Ham, and a touch of parmesan come together in these delightful miniatures, creating a savoury sensation perfect for any gathering. 8. Add a twist of delight to your festivities with this Tasty Pastry Twists recipe. D'Orsogna Buttery, flaky pastry spirals filled with a medley of savoury flavours including D'Orsogna Mild Tasty Sticks, these twists are a crowd-pleasing appetiser or snack. Quick to make, impossible to resist — these pastry delights are the perfect companion for any occasion! 9. Elevate your salad game with this Warm Chickpea and Chorizo Salad. D'Orsogna Hearty chickpeas, D'Orsogna Chorizo, and a medley of vibrant veggies come together in a warm, satisfying dish. Bursting with flavours and textures, this salad is a celebration of delicious simplicity. 10. Savour the robust flavours of Spain with this Bread Salad featuring Chorizo. D'Orsogna Crispy, golden D'Orsogna Natural Chorizo combines with fresh vegetables and chunks of hearty bread for a mouthwatering salad that's both satisfying and refreshing. A symphony of tastes in every bite! 11. Crispy Bacon Potatoes are the epitome of Christmas comfort food. D'Orsogna Imagine perfectly roasted potatoes, golden and crispy, embracing the smoky goodness of D'Orsogna Streaky Bacon. Simple, yet irresistibly delicious — these crispy potatoes are a side dish that steals the spotlight. 12. Embark on a culinary journey with Chinese-Style Baked Oysters. D'Orsogna Plump, succulent oysters baked to perfection in a flavourful Chinese-inspired sauce, these oysters are elegant and easy to make — and they're a surefire way to impress your guests. There's no better way to celebrate Christmas this year, than with a delicious serving of D'Orsogna. For all your cooking inspiration, check out the full recipe collection, lovingly created by D'Orsogna's talented chefs.