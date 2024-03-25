Congratulations! Now You Can Binge "The Bear" AND All The "Star Wars" Movies For An Extra $2 A Month

Streamers rejoice! Your favorite Hulu and Disney+ movies and shows are together like never before with a deal so good, you'll be saying "yes, chef" over and over.
Now, with Hulu on Disney+, Disney Bundle subscribers can get the hottest Hulu originals, series, and movies for just $2 more.
Fan-favorite Disney movies like The Little Mermaid (2023) aren't going anywhere.
But with Hulu on Disney+, you'll be able to catch up on the most talked-about originals all in one place on the Disney+ app.
Whether you tend to binge everything in one go or are more of a week-to-week streamer, everyone will have something to watch with Hulu on Disney+.
The movies and shows you love from Hulu and Disney+, together like never before. Get started with Hulu on Disney+ now!
US residents, 18+ only. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Terms and restrictions apply.