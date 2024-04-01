24 Target Products For New Parents That'll Make It Feel Like You've Done This Before

1. A booger sucker to help you win the upcoming wrestling match that is getting snot out of your little's nose. The prize is the world's largest glob of snot and clear baby nasal passages.
2. A portable baby bathtub if the worst occurs — a blowout (no!!!!!) while visiting Grandma's house. It fits in any bathroom sink, unfolds to dry which helps prevent mildew from growing between visits, and can store easily in small places.
3. A velcro swaddle because who remembers what the delivery nurse said on how to wrap a swaddle manually? Answer: no one. Besides, after a 3 a.m. feeding and diaper change all you'll want to do is attach the velcro and lay baby down.
4. A nightlight that will grow with your baby — it starts as a nightlight, changes to a sleep trainer, and then a routine reminder! Who knew a nightlight could get your kids to do chores?
5. A cute three-piece drying rack so you can avoid searching multiple hours for missing pieces of the bottle that got lost in the dishwasher. Designed to hold various-sized bottle pieces and dry quickly, the only way this could be easier is if the bottles cleaned themselves before drying.
6. A pair of cordless breast pumps since you don't want to be tethered to the outlet. Speaking from experience, it was great to be able to pump milk while driving, cooking, cleaning, etc., and not have bulky attachments to carry around.
7. An automatic bottle maker to take away the sting of a 4 a.m. feeding. Much like a Kerig but for formula, bottles are made with the press of a button ready to drink in minutes.
8. And a 100-pack of breastmilk storage bags that stand up while pouring. Imagine not being fearful of wasting 20 minutes of pumping time on the counter.
9. A bendable, portable fan for the stroller now that spring is soon to be upon us. It wraps around handles to provide relief to baby and yourself on a hot day.
10. A five-piece nail buffer so you can prevent cutting too low on your baby's claws — I mean nails — and potentially causing some unintentional pain.
11. A cup holder and cargo net combo that help you bring everything but the kitchen sink on outings — classic parenting.
12. A silicone bib to help speed up the cleaning process of having a little one. Wish we could say the same for your floor.
13. A rocker for keeping your beeb baby calm during the five-minute shower you simply *have* to take to wash last week off. Bonus: speeds and directions can be changed via your cell phone!! If only they made an adult version of this.
14. A trunk organizer that'll help keep all of Baby's stuff contained. The new challenge if you choose to accept it, not adding more supplies to the trunk with all this newfound space.
15. A changing station because you need an aid for on-the-go "pit stops" that avoids the search for paper towels to cover public facilities. This pad also doubles as storage and is easy to carry.
16. A car mirror to keep an eye on your little one since it only takes a second to go from happy to distraught.
17. A diaper bag that doubles as storage for moms too. This bag stores mom's electronic essentials in addition to the standard diaper bag necessities.
18. A cart seat because every kid needs one but we shouldn't have to purchase a new one for every stage of childhood. This converts from facing back to front and pieces can even be removed to convert to a booster seat.
19. A wet/dry bag for all the unexpected messes that come with a kid. It can store a clean set of clothes and diapers in addition to the soiled items.
20. A baby monitor that will allow you to check in on the baby from YOUR bed. No more unnecessary tip-toeing into the nursery like a ninja to ensure you don't wake the sleeping monster, sorry, child.
21. A baby food processor to ease the pain of making homemade baby food. It steams and blends food in the same container that can be poured directly into a bowl for consumption.
22. And a 10-pack of reusable food pouches for any leftovers or to-go portions. Park day snack time just got so much easier.
23. A nursing pillow that will help support your arm while the baby is feeding. Because parenting is nothing if not an all-day every-day arm workout.
24. And a diaper bag dispenser to help quickly seal off the toxic fumes of a dirty diaper until a trash can is located. Plus, it can clip onto a diaper bag for easy access.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.