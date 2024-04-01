BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    24 Target Products For New Parents That'll Make It Feel Like You've Done This Before

    Or to at least feel like you found some secret manual to actually getting this thing right.

    Daria Wright
    by Daria Wright

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A booger sucker to help you win the upcoming wrestling match that is getting snot out of your little's nose. The prize is the world's largest glob of snot and clear baby nasal passages.

    Parent using a nasal aspirator on a baby to clear their nose. Text: &quot;Clear snot instantly so baby can breathe easy&quot;
    Target

    Promising review: "This item is a gem! I have removed so many snotters from my newborn's nose. It is so satisfying! Definitely a must buy for parents." —sberg29

    Price: $25.49

    2. A portable baby bathtub if the worst occurs — a blowout (no!!!!!) while visiting Grandma's house. It fits in any bathroom sink, unfolds to dry which helps prevent mildew from growing between visits, and can store easily in small places.

    Infant in a bath support in a sink with an adult&#x27;s hand gently touching the side
    Target

    Promising review: "Used with my first baby in a tiny sink in a tiny apartment. Was so great on my back, bath time was so easy, she loved it. Have never had an issue with bathing her, I believe she felt safe and cuddled. Used until 6 months and miss it when I'm kneeling on the floor now. Easy to clean and easy storage." —proud mama

    Price: $44.99

    3. A velcro swaddle because who remembers what the delivery nurse said on how to wrap a swaddle manually? Answer: no one. Besides, after a 3 a.m. feeding and diaper change all you'll want to do is attach the velcro and lay baby down.

    Baby rests in a grey wearable blanket on a plain background, looking to the side with a smile
    Target

    Promising review: "We just used this swaddle last night which was our first night home with a newborn after the hospital stay and days of expert nurse and doctor swaddles versus our pathetic new parent swaddles and this was so easy to use and baby slept overnight with ZERO issues waking up other than the overnight feed at 2.5 hrs or so then burped and right back to sleep in this comfy little cocoon." —Anonymous 

    Price: $14.99 (available in two colors) 

    4. A nightlight that will grow with your baby — it starts as a nightlight, changes to a sleep trainer, and then a routine reminder! Who knew a nightlight could get your kids to do chores?

    Person resting behind a cute bear-shaped humidifier atop books
    Target

    Price: $49.99

    5. A cute three-piece drying rack so you can avoid searching multiple hours for missing pieces of the bottle that got lost in the dishwasher. Designed to hold various-sized bottle pieces and dry quickly, the only way this could be easier is if the bottles cleaned themselves before drying.

    A dish rack with bottles and a cup drying on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: "Just purchased for another baby shower. My daughter used it everyday for bottles, pacifiers etc. for air drying. Very useful, not too big for counter. Can’t think of anything negative! It’s worth $ buying the set: the grass mat & little tree stem additions!" —LMC

    Price: $21.99

    6. A pair of cordless breast pumps since you don't want to be tethered to the outlet. Speaking from experience, it was great to be able to pump milk while driving, cooking, cleaning, etc., and not have bulky attachments to carry around.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love this breast pump! Easy to assemble and I love that I can wear it on the go and do other things. Good number of pumps as well before having to charge up." —Cashala

    Price: $349 

    7. An automatic bottle maker to take away the sting of a 4 a.m. feeding. Much like a Kerig but for formula, bottles are made with the press of a button ready to drink in minutes.

    Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced dispenser machine with digital display and a bottle in place
    Target

    Price: $179.99

    8. And a 100-pack of breastmilk storage bags that stand up while pouring. Imagine not being fearful of wasting 20 minutes of pumping time on the counter.

    Hand pouring liquid into a labeled breast milk storage bag
    Target

    Promising review: "These are easy to fill and close. Takes just a little effort to ensure no bubbles of air are in the bag when you close it. Never had a bag leak with the double seal. Easy to freezer flat and store in freezer." —Exclusivepumper

    Price: $7.99+ (available in three sizes)

    9. A bendable, portable fan for the stroller now that spring is soon to be upon us. It wraps around handles to provide relief to baby and yourself on a hot day.

    model smiling at child in stroller with a clip-on fan attached
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for on the go! Works for strollers and car seats and even tabletops. We use ours mostly in the carseat to help our little one stay cool." —Brittany

    Price: $29.99 (originally $36.99)

    10. A five-piece nail buffer so you can prevent cutting too low on your baby's claws — I mean nails — and potentially causing some unintentional pain.

    Adult&#x27;s hands holding a baby&#x27;s hands, using a baby nail trimmer on the baby&#x27;s fingernail
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this nail buffer! I’ve been so terrified I’d nick her finger again by using nail clippers. I would highly recommend for any new mom! And my daughter never fussed while I buffed them! —AmberL

    Price: $34.99

    11. A cup holder and cargo net combo that help you bring everything but the kitchen sink on outings — classic parenting.

    Person using a stroller organizer with various compartments while outdoors
    Target

    Promising review: "Very happy with this product. Folds up pretty small when not in use. Plenty of storage. Great for stroller with little to no storage. I have a Doona car seat/stroller. They make accessories for it but I like this better." —Bekah 

    Price: $29.99

    12. A silicone bib to help speed up the cleaning process of having a little one. Wish we could say the same for your floor.

    Toddler with food on face holding a fork, wearing a bib with rainbow pattern in a high chair
    Target

    Promising review: "Feels and looks great. It actually stays on my daughter neck when she pulls at it! Easy to clean." —JE

    Price: $13.99

    13. A rocker for keeping your beeb baby calm during the five-minute shower you simply *have* to take to wash last week off. Bonus: speeds and directions can be changed via your cell phone!! If only they made an adult version of this.

    Baby in a modern bouncer with toys hanging above, in a home setting, for an article on baby gear shopping
    Target

    Promising review: "This is fantastic. Baby loves it, easy to use, easy to clean. We purchased the newborn inserts so baby was comfy and safe since birth. This has been my most used item I got from my shower. —Poolowner

    Price: $269.99 (available in two colors)

    14. A trunk organizer that'll help keep all of Baby's stuff contained. The new challenge if you choose to accept it, not adding more supplies to the trunk with all this newfound space.

    person changing baby on a portable changing pad, car organizer with supplies beside them
    Target

    Promising review: "This holds so much! We keep so much extras for our baby in it when we’re out and about and it fits everything (diapers, clothes, bibs, you name it!). Learned it’s easy to clean too after we had a little spill in the car. —SCmama

    Price: $40.70

    15. A changing station because you need an aid for on-the-go "pit stops" that avoids the search for paper towels to cover public facilities. This pad also doubles as storage and is easy to carry.

    Baby lies on an open diaper bag with built-in changing pad, smiling joyfully
    Target

    Promising review: "I had this for my baby and I love how it's compact and portable - Whether I put inside the diaper bag or just carry on its own. When I saw this on my friends baby registry I knew I had to buy bc it's worth having especially if you are. busy bee and take your baby everywhere." —dpl

    Price: $29.99 (available in four colors)

    16. A car mirror to keep an eye on your little one since it only takes a second to go from happy to distraught.

    Toddler smiling in a secure car seat with adjustable headrest
    Target

    Promising review: "I read the reviews for probably dozens of mirrors, finally chose this one, and have not been disappointed with it after a few months of use now. It was very simple to install, and also to remove to put in a different vehicle when needed (especially with how affordably it's priced, I'm considering just getting a second one for the other vehicle). I have not had any problems with the mirror moving from the angle I put it at, or with the straps becoming looser, even when driving for hours or over bumpy country roads." —Caitlin T

    Price: $20.65

    17. A diaper bag that doubles as storage for moms too. This bag stores mom's electronic essentials in addition to the standard diaper bag necessities.

    Target

    Price: $74.99

    18. A cart seat because every kid needs one but we shouldn't have to purchase a new one for every stage of childhood. This converts from facing back to front and pieces can even be removed to convert to a booster seat.

    Toddler in a car seat, smiling, with safety features highlighted for shopping article
    Target

    Promising review: "This seat is very nice. It’s easy to install and easy to secure and tighten straps. It’s comfy and safe for my baby and I love that it’ll last us a long time." —Jac407

    Price: $299.99 (available in four colors)

    19. A wet/dry bag for all the unexpected messes that come with a kid. It can store a clean set of clothes and diapers in addition to the soiled items.

    model holding a toddler while showing a stylish, patterned baby carrier bag
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great for making grab and go bags when you don't need your entire diaper bag. I also use them to help keep the big bag organized too. And they're great that they're waterproof, because well babies." —JayEeGee

    Price: $17.99

    20. A baby monitor that will allow you to check in on the baby from YOUR bed. No more unnecessary tip-toeing into the nursery like a ninja to ensure you don't wake the sleeping monster, sorry, child.

    Baby monitor camera above a smartphone showing live feed of a sleeping baby in a onesie
    Target

    Promising review: "We are very happy. This monitor is amazing. The night vision is great and gives us piece of mind while our baby is asleep. Love knowing the temperature in the room and getting alerts about cries and movements." —Stanley

    Price: $159 (available in two colors)

    21. A baby food processor to ease the pain of making homemade baby food. It steams and blends food in the same container that can be poured directly into a bowl for consumption.

    model cooking with infant in carrier, using a countertop baby food processor
    Target

    Promising review: "Honestly, I have always been concerned of what big baby food companies use to mass produce baby food. They push out quantity of quality. But when I found this product... I had peace of mind on what goes in my baby food. This device is super simple and easy to use! I love how easy it is to clean as well. Save yourself time using extra pots and strainers when this All-in-One blender will do the trick for you. I’ve noticed that it’s cheaper and our making baby food with fruits and vegetables go a longer way rather than buying store baby food. I would highly recommend this to anyone who is planning on having kids." —Christian B

    Price: $159.99

    22. And a 10-pack of reusable food pouches for any leftovers or to-go portions. Park day snack time just got so much easier.

    Hand pouring liquid into Baby Brezza pouch with funnel; product allows convenient filling and storage
    Target

    Promising review: "This system is easy to use, clean, and encourages self-feeding. I love that the packages are of sturdy, high quality plastic that allows for extended use. Easy to fill and clean. They are dishwasher safe, but I found it easier to just clean by hand right after use. Highly recommend!" —T Evans

    Price: $10.99

    23. A nursing pillow that will help support your arm while the baby is feeding. Because parenting is nothing if not an all-day every-day arm workout.

    model feeding baby with bottle, sitting with nursing pillow with animal print
    Target

    Promising review: "I honestly couldn’t nurse without this its the perfect size and shape to help me nurse and be comfortable. I’ve used 1 of these for all my kids." —Elar24

    Price: $44.99

    24. And a diaper bag dispenser to help quickly seal off the toxic fumes of a dirty diaper until a trash can is located. Plus, it can clip onto a diaper bag for easy access.

    Target

    Promising review: "These bags are amazing. You really cannot smell any bad smells when you put dirty diapers in them and tie them. They take up almost no space and are great to go. I have the bags in the nursery changing station and also clipped the dispenser to the play yard for easy access to change anywhere. I love these." —NIk

    Price: $4.39 (colors may vary)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.