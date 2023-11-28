Women, Tell Me A Habit You've Seen Another Woman Do That You Adopted For Yourself

I'm not gonna lie, I used to not take wearing sunscreen seriously until I was in Sephora and overheard a woman telling her friend that wearing sunscreen every day made her skin look amazing (it did look amazing). I also didn't know what room spray was until a woman was explaining how much it changed the ambiance of her room, and now I use room spray after making my bed. There are so many big and small things I've learned from other women — and if you've adopted a habit, routine, or practice after seeing another woman doing it, tell me what it was and how it impacted your life.
Maybe you saw a woman complimenting other people and loved how it inspired warmth and kindness, so you decided to start complimenting other people in public, too.
Maybe you witnessed a woman taking herself out on a date. You loved the idea so much that you started treating yourself out, which in turn made you feel more comfortable with doing things alone.
Perhaps you saw a woman carrying a tote full of books on public transit, and it inspired you to get into reading. Now, you're never without a book.
Or maybe you saw a woman on social media packing her suitcase a type of way, and now you just can never go back because it actually does save so much more space.
Whether it's beauty-related, work-related, health-related, or anything else, if you picked something up from another woman that ultimately benefitted your life, I wanna know what it was. If you want a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, let me know in the comments, or you can anonymously submit using this form!