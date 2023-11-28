Women, Tell Me A Habit You've Seen Another Woman Do That You Adopted For Yourself

I'm not gonna lie, I used to not take wearing sunscreen seriously until I was in Sephora and overheard a woman telling her friend that wearing sunscreen every day made her skin look amazing (it did look amazing). I also didn't know what room spray was until a woman was explaining how much it changed the ambiance of her room, and now I use room spray after making my bed. There are so many big and small things I've learned from other women — and if you've adopted a habit, routine, or practice after seeing another woman doing it, tell me what it was and how it impacted your life.