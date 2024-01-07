17.

Last but not least: "Therapy has helped me learn that it's okay not to be okay, and that I also have tools to help me get out of my ruminating thoughts. I've been going to therapy for eight years now, and even though I sometimes relapse into depression, I know it's not bad or wrong. In a way, my PTSD and depression have actually made me more aware of how I treat people. I had no clue that due to my crippling anxiety and triggers, it made people think that I hated them. In reality, I was just scared shitless and didn't understand at the time what a panic attack was. Thanks to my therapist and primary care doctor, my mental health awareness is a lot more clear. Don't get me wrong, it's far from perfect, but it has helped me make my loved ones understand that even though I'm not okay, I'm still here, and I'm still surviving. I'm just trying to figure it all out."