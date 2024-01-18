Women Are Revealing The Misogynistic Thoughts They Frequently Have But Are Trying To Change

16.

"I can't get it out of my head that women are less capable. I will trust any man in any position you can imagine before any woman doing the same task. I work with plenty of capable women and am very aware of their skills, so this mindset only applies to strangers. Like, with strangers, the thoughts do not even take form — I'll trust my middle-aged male doctor more than my young female doctor. Age plays a part in it, even though it should not. And I do it to myself, too. I'll believe that I'm not proficiently doing home repairs and ask a male friend or relative for advice, only to find that they know less than I do, which makes sense! Why should they know?! Anyway, I hate that I think this way with a passion. I try to go against this instinct every time I realize I'm falling into it because I know it can't be trusted."