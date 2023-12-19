When I was a child (and maybe this is a canon event for many young people), I literally hated the color pink and never wanted to associate myself with it. Why? I honestly don't know — I think I might've thought I was "too cool" for the color (I wasn't). Fast-forward to my 20s, the walls of my room are literally painted a beautiful soft pink that I love and adore. That's a minuscule example of something I certainly changed my mind about with age, but now I'm curious: What's an opinion you had that changed as you got older?