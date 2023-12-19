When I was a child (and maybe this is a canon event for many young people), I literally hated the color pink and never wanted to associate myself with it. Why? I honestly don't know — I think I might've thought I was "too cool" for the color (I wasn't). Fast-forward to my 20s, the walls of my room are literally painted a beautiful soft pink that I love and adore. That's a minuscule example of something I certainly changed my mind about with age, but now I'm curious: What's an opinion you had that changed as you got older?
Maybe you used to party and go to the club all the time for fun, but as you got older, you began to prefer just staying in and going to bed at a reasonable time (and waking up without the hangover).
Maybe you grew up in a super religious household, but you began to move away from the faith and started to shape your own beliefs.
Maybe you thought you wanted kids and a spouse, but as you grew older, you realized that you valued your independence and were happy as you were.
Or perhaps your political opinions have changed after becoming educated and learning from other people you've met along the way.
