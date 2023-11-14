Hello, lovely people! My name's Dannica, I'm 25, and I have a very small circle of friends. Not to say this is a bad thing because I love all my friends, but I don't think I've made a new friend in years. Also, none of my friends really live in my city, either, so planning a hangout is almost always an event.
I honestly think that making friends as an adult is hard in general. All of the friends I have now are either from school or from my old jobs, but now that I'm no longer in school AND I work from home, the opportunities to meet new people are almost non-existent. This might be different for people who are extremely extroverted (not me), but I just have this overall feeling that it's just kind of...awkward (?) to naturally meet people and maintain a friendship, especially considering that most adults have so much going on in life already.
So, if you are an adult who has successfully made friends "in the wild," I want to know what you were doing and how you met your friends!
Maybe you were at a bookstore, minding your own business, when you noticed someone looking over one of your favorite books. You made a small comment about how good it was, and before you knew it, friendship bloomed.
Maybe you decided to take a dance class so that you could meet some new people, and lo and behold, you found a new practice partner and a friend.
Or maybe you became friends with someone after joining a social media group, and you two hit it off right away. You met in person, and it was like the stars aligned.
Or perhaps you decided to go to a party alone instead of bringing a plus-one, and you found yourself socializing a lot more than you thought you would.
Whatever it may be, I wanna know how you were able to make friends as an adult. In fact...I might even try some of your suggestions and report back to y'all, so please give me some tips and emotional support! Let me know in the comments, or you can submit using this anonymous form!