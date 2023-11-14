I honestly think that making friends as an adult is hard in general. All of the friends I have now are either from school or from my old jobs, but now that I'm no longer in school AND I work from home, the opportunities to meet new people are almost non-existent. This might be different for people who are extremely extroverted (not me), but I just have this overall feeling that it's just kind of...awkward (?) to naturally meet people and maintain a friendship, especially considering that most adults have so much going on in life already.