Personally, I love learning about other cultures and the different customs and norms each culture has. I'm Asian, and I find it so funny seeing the slight surprise on some people's faces whenever I ask (force) them to remove their shoes before entering the house. My family provides house slippers specifically for guests, and if that's not hospitality, then IDK what is. So, when redditor u/AssignmentPossible25 asked the people of r/AskReddit to share a societal norm from their culture that other people would be shocked to learn, I was certainly surprised myself. Here are the most interesting and eyebrow-raising responses: