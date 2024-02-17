11.

"I was a new mother venturing out for the first time with my daughter. I went to Sam's Club and bought wipes, diapers, etc. I was nervous the whole time because my daughter was so little, and this was the first time I was out in public with her alone. All went well until we got to the check-out counter. I was trying to load the big boxes of bulk items when my baby suddenly had a diarrhea blowout — the kind that goes over the top of the diaper and soaks through the clothes. I needed to pick her up, but at that point, most of my shopping cart was already on the counter and ready to get scanned. In my new 'mom brain,' I had no idea what to do except tear up. A very nice older women then came, picked my baby up, and helped me manage the rest of the transaction. This was back in 2000 when there was no self-checkout, so there was a line forming behind me. I hope that sweet soul who helped me knows just how much she helped me!