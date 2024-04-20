6.

"He lays on the floor to decompress, which isn't too bizarre. But he lies down in weird spots and occasionally accidentally scares the shit out of me. One time, he was lying on the floor in the front entrance closet, petting the cat, and fell asleep. I just saw his legs on the ground sticking out from the closet. My first thought was that he'd fallen, hurt himself, and was unconscious — but he was just snuggling the cat. Another time, I couldn't find him anywhere in the house and started freaking out. But he was lying on the back deck on his belly, talking to the skunk that lives underneath. At night. So, what I saw was a man sprawled on the deck in the dark. It scared me silly."