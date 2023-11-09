6.

"I interviewed my grandmother for a high school paper about 20 years ago. I knew her as a homebody who was devoted to her family, and she never really spoke about her life before having children. When I interviewed her, she talked about her childhood growing up during World War II, and how all the kids in her coastal town would be on the lookout for U-boats (which they never saw). She always talked about how she took the most popular guy in school to prom, and how she was married to a military man for 10 years before divorcing him to then marry my grandfather. I knew she was married before, but not for that long. All that information was so at odds with the woman I knew. Sitting there and listening to my grandma talk about her life with such delight is still one of my favorite memories of her. She passed away a few years after the interview, but I still have that paper I wrote tucked away in a box."