People Are Sharing The "Scary And Overwhelming" Realities Of Eldercare In The US, And It's Heartbreaking

"Our person was admitted to a hospital after a fall. The hospital released him to a rehab facility, and he was there for nine days. On the fifth day, he developed a cough. The staff said he was fine, but it turned out that he had COVID. Mind you, our person was 85 years old, and no one told us that he was positive. Even at the facility, no one was wearing masks. How I found out was the one of the staff members casually said to me, 'For someone who has COVID, he doesn't have any symptoms.' I said, 'He has COVID? No one told us.' And the staff member said, 'Well, we are not required to tell everyone.' Unbelievable! As soon as our person's quarantine was up, I took him out of the facility and went to the hospital. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia and had developed a rash from sitting in his urine and feces for hours on end. Our elders have no voice. Good luck with your loved ones."