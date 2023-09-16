8.

"Knowing that you are fully formed. You don't have to take on any more self-improvement projects, even though you surely can if you really want to. But I don't need to improve my posture, my vocabulary, or my attitude; I can do whatever I want now. As long as I don't fart in front of people, just leave me alone and let me do whatever it is I'm doing. And if I'm doing it wrong, don't bother telling me! I'm most likely not going to get any better at it, and that's okay with me."