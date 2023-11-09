16.

"I'm American, and whenever I feel optimistic, I also feel nostalgia. While problems in this country were legion and huge, solutions seemed within our grasp (Civil Rights, the ending of the Vietnam War, the introduction of the EPA). There was a genuine feeling that if we worked hard enough, we could change things — it was possible. Yeah, people had different views, but at the end of the day, we were all Americans. No, it wasn't a utopia, but at least the default emotion wasn't always visceral hatred. I feel like the younger generation is screwed, and they know it. They're in survival mode, and it's heartbreaking to see. People want change, but I feel like the optimism of it ever happening is mostly gone. I hope not — maybe it's just my old eyes and me — but it feels that way."