Now, like many viewers, you may wonder why Myra decorated her room in such a way. To get some answers, I spoke with Myra about her decorating decisions, from her creative process to the inspiration behind her decor. "My creative process is really just making my space as 'me' as it can be," she began. "I like to arrange my things into mini 'art installations' around my room. I don't really know why I started doing this other than that it makes me happy and makes sense to me."