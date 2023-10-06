In it, Myra (@myramagdalen) showcases her different and definitely distinct decor — including her keyboard walls, ocean-themed bedroom (complete with horse sheets), nail clipper collection, "inside dirt," and recurring pictures of Jimmy Neutron's dad, Hugh. Needless to say, she's left the internet simultaneously disoriented and wonderstruck. One viewer commented, "I'm scared of you but I love you."
Some viewers compared Myra's room to a museum or fever dream; others dubbed it "Jimmy Neutron's dad" core and "Spencer from iCarly" core. Some also praised Myra's aesthetic, with one writing, "You're healing something within my inner child I forgot was broken."
If you haven't seen the tour, the Alabama native starts in her bathroom, where she has multiple keyboard collections hanging on the wall. One collection includes musical keyboards, while the other includes computer keyboards (and wired computer mouses to match).
And because one statement wall is never enough, Myra then reveals her office area, which has a wall covered with photos of worms.
TBH, if you're trying to find an overarching theme to Myra's decor, please don't. After her office area, she continues the tour in her ocean-themed bedroom — complete with a DIY seashell headboard, starfish prints, and horse-patterned pillowcases and sheets.
Naturally, this is followed by her collection of framed nail clipper photos, along with a single-framed photo of Walter White from Breaking Bad.
While all of Myra's decor is eccentric, her Hugh-Neutron-themed gumball machine and dirt pit sent viewers into a tizzy. "It's just dirt that I have inside to play with," Myra narrates in her video. "In the middle of it, I have this candy machine that I thrifted. I didn't want to fill it with candy, so I filled it with a bunch of tiny images of Jimmy Neutron's dad."
She then demonstrates that if you dig to the bottom of the dirt pit, you’ll find a custom-made liner of (more) photos of Mr. Neutron.
Now, like many viewers, you may wonder why Myra decorated her room in such a way. To get some answers, I spoke with Myra about her decorating decisions, from her creative process to the inspiration behind her decor. "My creative process is really just making my space as 'me' as it can be," she began. "I like to arrange my things into mini 'art installations' around my room. I don't really know why I started doing this other than that it makes me happy and makes sense to me."
Given that these curiosity-inducing items are meant to reflect herself in her space, I asked Myra if any of her decor holds sentimental value — particularly the nail clippers, as they're prominently featured in her room. "The nail clipper thing came about because I needed to fill my frames with pictures of something, and they were the first thing that came to mind," she shared. More often than not, Myra likes her decor simply for its look and unexpectedness rather than its sentimentality.
As such, she's often inspired by items she comes across at thrift stores, estate sales, and auctions (like the gumball machine). "Walking through an antique shop is like watching a mini runway show in my mind," Myra said. "I have a lot of collections and strange little things that speak to me."
Because she has a rather unconventional aesthetic, some might describe Myra's style as "bizarre" or "weird." When I asked Myra if such adjectives bothered her, she said she didn't mind and called them "accurate observations" before adding, "My room and style are strange and weird, and that's not lost on me. I don't take insult to comments like that."
Ultimately, whether Myra's room leaves viewers more disoriented or wonderstruck, it's a testament that creative expression doesn't need to fit into any mold or abide by society's definition of normal. As for Myra, she reflected, "Creative expression is everything to me. Being able to decorate my space is a perfect way for me never to forget who I am and to build off my own creativity."
"If I'm ever not sure of who I am, what I like, or what I'm doing, all I have to do is look around me, and there I am — everywhere," she concluded. "Being surrounded by your own art and the things you like is such a gift to yourself."
