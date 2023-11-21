13.

"My therapist advised me that being self-aware doesn't always mean that I know everything. I used to talk a lot about how I just knew how a situation would unravel or how someone would react, so she encouraged me to imagine a plethora of different scenarios to actually combat that. For example, if I miss a call from my friend and didn't get back to him that same day, I'm sure he's upset with me. But, maybe he's not. Maybe he had a really busy day and forgot he even called. Maybe he butt-dialed me and didn't even mean to call me. Maybe he would have called again if he really needed something. Maybe it was a call from the matrix. Once the scenarios get bizarre, it helps me realize that I don't know how someone feels unless they tell me, so I shouldn't worry so much about it."