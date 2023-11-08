Though food trends come and go, some of them need to be on their way out a little faster. When redditor u/Prestigious-Humor872 asked the people of r/AskReddit to share which modern food trend they can't wait to die out, they did not hold back. Here are some of the current food trends people are confused by, or sick and tired of:
1."The 'fry everything' trend. Don't get me wrong, I love my fried chicken and poppers, but fried butter? That's the line."
2."Drowning food with melted cheese or cheese sauce. It's completely unnecessary, and the food probably would be better without it."
13."Food that has way too many toppings thrown on it, purely for the shock value of it all. I don't want a Flamin' Hot Butthole Destroyer 3000 with three types of meat, three types of cheese, and three types of sauce on it. I just want a good, simple burger with a tasty patty."
14."'Charcuterie boards' that have Cheetos, Hershey's, marshmallows, etc. That's not charcuterie! I'm not a charcuterie snob, but I at least need some cheese and crackers on that board."
20."Desserts that are giant and expensive. I don't want to pay $18 for a cookie-brownie-sundae cronut served on a wagon wheel with a cotton candy garnish. I want a cheap bit of sweet decadence to end a nice meal with."
21."Restaurants that only serve small plates, meant to be shared. You go broke trying to cobble together enough food for an actual meal, and even then, you might still leave hungry."
22."Every new flavor is spicy hot, flaming hot, deadly hot, etc. Some of us can't digest that spicy shit."
23."Communal dining tables at restaurants. You're not 'building community' or 'fostering connections,' you're asking your customers to sit next to random strangers so that you can pack more people into your restaurant."
24."Bloody Marys that are garnished with celery, olives, three onion rings, a chicken wing, two bacon cheeseburgers, and a supreme 18-inch pizza. Stop with the excessive garnish."
25."Paying extra for 'prettier' food. It seems like there's a big focus on visual presentation over taste nowadays. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate good plating, but goddamn. I feel like trendy places are focusing way too much on how Instagram-able their food is rather than making it taste good. And the thing is, I can't even blame new restaurants, because social media is the way you advertise now. So people, often enough, end up picking restaurants based off of eye-catching plating and gimmicks rather than the actual reviews on whether or not the food is good and reasonably priced."
28."Burgers that are so tall and big that they can't be eaten without unhinging your jaw."
29.And finally: "Science-related food. The bubbling guacamole, the floating cylinder of whatever it is you have to stab so that the sauce pours onto your plate, the smoking mystery dome that has to be cracked open. Just bring me some real food, please."
I actually like watching the ASMR mukbangs, so I'm hoping those won't fade away...but I'm a firm hater of those food waste videos for sure! What are some food trends you absolutely love, and what are some you absolutely can't stand? Let me know in the comments, or you can submit using this anonymous form!