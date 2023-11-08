25.

"Paying extra for 'prettier' food. It seems like there's a big focus on visual presentation over taste nowadays. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate good plating, but goddamn. I feel like trendy places are focusing way too much on how Instagram-able their food is rather than making it taste good. And the thing is, I can't even blame new restaurants, because social media is the way you advertise now. So people, often enough, end up picking restaurants based off of eye-catching plating and gimmicks rather than the actual reviews on whether or not the food is good and reasonably priced."