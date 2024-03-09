Moving on! I had higher hopes for the Pepperoni Pizza Crispy Grilled Cheesie because 1) I love pepperoni, and 2) I love trying things that are not pizza but taste like pizza. (I bought these pizza-flavored chips last week for no reason other than the allure of it all, if that tells you anything.) When I got the grilled cheese out of the microwave, it looked as if it had a lot more meltiness going on than the original flavor, so I was kind of mentally hyping it up! Well, here's what the pepperoni pizza grilled cheese looked like cut open: