As someone who loves minimal-effort cooking and meals, I make quesadillas and grilled cheeses more often than a lactose-intolerant person like me should. I'll also admit that in addition to enjoying minimal-effort cooking, I love grabbing on-the-go snack packs from grocery stories — specifically, Lunchables. So when I heard that Lunchables came out with microwavable grilled cheeses, I sincerely had to drop everything and see it with my own eyes (and taste buds).
The frozen Lunchables Crispy Grilled Cheesies — which come in original and pepperoni pizza flavors — hit shelves in 2023, and it appears that many folks had big feelings about the quality vs. the price point. Reddit user u/ialost took to the very passionate r/frozendinners community to share their experience with the grilled cheese, saying, "I will say I was impressed by how buttery the bread was but needless to say just make your own grilled cheese. Also this was $5.99."
Another redditor, u/TheGiantRascal, said, "I'm a big fan of crappy grilled cheeses, but $6 is just offensive for something like that. Obviously it's cheaper to just make your own, but even ordering one from somewhere is close to the same price."
Reservations aside, I wanted to see for myself. In my area of Southern California, a two-pack of these grilled cheeses is a little under $5, which is still on the pricier side. (Honestly, no matter how you spin it, making your own grilled cheese will always be cheaper.) But the idea of a microwavable grilled cheese that uses "360Crisp" technology is enough to sell me; according to the brand, this element of the packaging "delivers a pan-like crisp in seconds." Like, I was probably more excited than I should be.
Since Lunchables offers an original grilled cheese and a pepperoni pizza grilled cheese, I obviously had to try both! To ensure that I got the maximum cheesiness and crispiness, I made sure to follow the directions to a T (which wasn't very hard).
I heated up the pepperoni pizza grilled cheese right after the original grilled cheese, but the process for both was the same. First I removed the grilled cheese from the wrapper.
Then, after admiring the little box it came in, I put the grilled cheese on a paper towel and let the microwave do the rest of the work.
After I twiddled my thumbs for a minute, the grilled cheese was done!
Here are the pepperoni pizza grilled cheese and the original grilled cheese after they've been taken out of their little boxes:
The Original Crispy Grilled Cheesie: Okay, so I cut the grilled cheese in half to attempt a cheese pull, and, um, the cheese didn't pull. The cheese didn't even tug.
I don't know what happened, but the cheese was not cheesing! It barely melted in the microwave, and it didn't even cover the entirety of the bread.
As for the crispiness, one side of the sandwich was toasted noticeably better than the other. And there was A LOT of butter. Not to say that's a bad thing, but my fingers were slick and slippery every time I handled the grilled cheese, even gently! After using however many napkins and pouring myself a glass of iced tea, here's how the first bite went:
Overall rating for the original flavor: 2.5/5 🥪
If I came home from a really exhausting and draining excursion and didn't feel like taking out a pan and washing it afterward, I probably would reach for this in my freezer.
Moving on! I had higher hopes for the Pepperoni Pizza Crispy Grilled Cheesie because 1) I love pepperoni, and 2) I love trying things that are not pizza but taste like pizza. (I bought these pizza-flavored chips last week for no reason other than the allure of it all, if that tells you anything.) When I got the grilled cheese out of the microwave, it looked as if it had a lot more meltiness going on than the original flavor, so I was kind of mentally hyping it up! Well, here's what the pepperoni pizza grilled cheese looked like cut open:
Hello?! Is the cheese in the room with us right now? I feel like maybe the cheese melted a little too well or something, because I could only see the stain of it. There were three pepperoni slices in there and very minimal pizza sauce, so I quickly learned that I shouldn't have hyped up a frozen pizza grilled cheese so much.
Here's my reaction:
Overall rating for the pepperoni pizza flavor: 3.4/5 🥪
I would reach for this pepperoni pizza grilled cheese after a tiring excursion, but I would also probably reach for one if I were casually looking for something to eat around the house. My siblings are older now, but if they were still kids, I'd probably feed it to them after school if I had to, too.