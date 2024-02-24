13.

"I was working at Target when a woman approached me asking for Vitamin E oil. As I walked her over to the section, she mentioned that she had a dermatologist appointment later in the week, hoping the Vitamin E oil would help with her issue. After I gave my little safety speech about how you're not supposed to drink the Vitamin E oil (sadly needed), she said to me, 'Oh, I know. It's for my hand, see?' She brings her hand up to show me, and I see that her thumb is dangling off her hand, barely connected by a few flaps of skin. I could see the bone and everything. I stood there in shock and suggested she go to the hospital, but the woman said she was fine to wait until her appointment. I'm not sure how she was so casual about it, but it was the strangest experience I've ever had."