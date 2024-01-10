2023 was a fun time to be on the internet, not just for the memes of it all, but for the popular Gen Z ~aesthetics~ I learned about along the way. I truly didn't think we could top cottagecore, but alas. I surely have no idea what the new trends of the year will be, but here are the Gen Z aesthetics of 2023 that I — though I don't fully understand them all — will be glad to support in 2024 because people (especially girls) are allowed to enjoy things:
1.Coastal Grandmother
2.Soft Girl
3.Dark Academia
4.Frazzled English Woman
5.Clean Girl
6.Old Money/Quiet Luxury
7.Balletcore
8.Y2K
9.Fairycore
10.Last but not least — Fruit Girl
I can't believe all of these aesthetics took center stage at some point in 2023, but at the same time, I totally can. I'm anticipating 2024 will have a couple of returning styles but will also birth some new niche aesthetics, and honestly? I'm seated. I love seeing other people rock their own styles and live their best lives, so I will be supporting them. What do you think about all these aesthetics? What do you predict will be the next trends? Let me know in the comments!