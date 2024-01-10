Skip To Content
    10 Mega-Popular Style Trends That Gen Z'ers Invented, Rebranded, Or Brought Back (That Are Genuinely Fascinating)

    Yes, I'm in my "soft girl" era...

    Dannica Ramirez
    by Dannica Ramirez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    2023 was a fun time to be on the internet, not just for the memes of it all, but for the popular Gen Z ~aesthetics~ I learned about along the way. I truly didn't think we could top cottagecore, but alas. I surely have no idea what the new trends of the year will be, but here are the Gen Z aesthetics of 2023 that I — though I don't fully understand them all — will be glad to support in 2024 because people (especially girls) are allowed to enjoy things:

    elaborate picnic with picnic date with the girls annotated, and a few different pink purses
    TikTok: @pyangtastic / @angelf00dcakes / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    1. Coastal Grandmother

    2. Soft Girl

    lemons floating in a farmhouse sink and a desk with candles and a matcha latte
    TikTok: @mrsmckennabarry / @kimberly.cat / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    If you've ever heard someone say, "I'm in my soft girl era," this aesthetic is what they're referring to. Although, I'd be more surprised if you didn't know about this style, considering it has over three billion tags on TikTok. However, this aesthetic is more than just pastel colors and cutesy accessories — it's also about femininity, self-care, and just romanticizing your lifestyle. In a world that's so fast-paced and unrelenting, I truly don't think it's a crime to want a slow and intentional "soft girl morning." In fact, let me go make a matcha after this and put on some jazz.

    3. Dark Academia

    plaid jacket and a variety of leather objects on a desk
    Reddit: u/FerdiAnanas / TikTok: @sittingontheedge / Via reddit.comtiktok.com

    Of all the aesthetics on this list, Gen Z's grip on dark academia was something I did not expect. If I were to put together a dark academia Pinterest board, you'd find pictures of museums, dimly-lit libraries and university hallways, lots of candles, and the spires of a gothic building. Fashion-wise, people who indulge in the dark academia aesthetic gravitate toward muted or dark-toned cardigans, blazers, dress shirts, loafers, and own many pairs of trousers. Kind of like if you were in the cast of Newsies.

    4. Frazzled English Woman

    kate winslet looking shocked in The Holiday
    Universal / Robert Kamau / GC Images

    OK, this might be the most debatable aesthetic on this list, but I swear to you, IT'S A REAL THING. This is such a specific aesthetic — so specific that it makes sense? It's basically Gen Z's take on what women used to wear in 2000s rom-coms, like Keira Knightley or Kate Winslet. This aesthetic is all about "messy" layering, not-so-perfect hair, scarves, and minimal makeup. Basically, it's like you wake up 10 minutes before your shift at a publishing company, and you're hurriedly getting ready. Also, Colin Firth is your love interest. 

    5. Clean Girl

    6. Old Money/Quiet Luxury

    blair waldorf from Gossip Girl
    The CW

    Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl is the literal definition of this aesthetic. The old money aesthetic — also known as "quiet luxury" — is more of a fashion trend where your clothes should just ooze wealth and class without them being too over-the-top and ostentatious. Quality over quantity is everything with this style, and there's an obvious plus-one if one of your ancestors founded a powerful business that got passed down the family line. (Lucky you!)

    7. Balletcore

    pink themed vanity in a bedroom and someone dressed in a ballet outfit
    TikTok: @primasballerina / @hayleycallen / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    Balletcore is like the big sister of the soft girl aesthetic because she's still girly and cutesy but also classy and athletic. Inspired by ballerinas, balletcore emulates attire dancers would use for practice, such as leg warmers, flats, bodysuits, skirts, bows, and ribbons. 

    8. Y2K

    converse, jeans, and a graphic tee laid out on a bed
    TikTok: @outfitaccount_fits3 / Via tiktok.com

    Y2K fashion making a comeback is still so bizarre to me because 2000s fashion was so ugly (respectfully). I simply don't understand the appeal of wearing studded belts, overly baggy jeans, trucker hats, and puka necklaces in this day and age. Also, I REBUKE the return of low-rise jeans. This is me just being a hater, but I am also equally amazed by how some people can pull the Y2K aesthetic off so effortlessly and look good. Maybe I'm part-hater and part-jealous, but Gen Z really rode the Y2K train. 

    9. Fairycore

    girl in a fairy like dress with blonde braids and another person sitting in an ornate chair looking at the woods
    TikTok: @bambi.faerie / @alltheferalfawns / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    Similar to cottagecore, fairycore is whimsical, nature-centered, and exudes springtime energy. The difference between the two aesthetics is that cottagecore has more simple-farm-life vibes, whereas fairycore has enchanted-forest-magic-beings vibes. With that in mind, fairycore is about styling yourself in a way that inspires wonder in an almost ethereal way. When it comes to fairycore fashion, you can expect billowy dresses and blouses, pastel colors, floral accents and designs, and other nature-inspired elements. 

    Honestly, I feel like fairycore has risen thanks to BookTok. IYKYK. 

    10. Last but not least — Fruit Girl

    strawberry girl aesthetic, and cherry makeup
    TikTok: @tatianajaegger / @milkydew / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    I've no idea where the concept of being a "fruit girl" came from, but I'm honestly not mad or bothered by it. This aesthetic just compares your style and personality to fruit, and I just think that's the most wholesome thing in the whole wide world! For example, if your favorite color is yellow and you live for warm weather, you could be a "mango girl." You could also call yourself a "durian girl" if you really wanted to stand out from the crowd, but maybe that's not the best choice of yellow fruit. 

    I can't believe all of these aesthetics took center stage at some point in 2023, but at the same time, I totally can. I'm anticipating 2024 will have a couple of returning styles but will also birth some new niche aesthetics, and honestly? I'm seated. I love seeing other people rock their own styles and live their best lives, so I will be supporting them. What do you think about all these aesthetics? What do you predict will be the next trends? Let me know in the comments!