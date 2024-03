When I was growing up, it was always considered "normal" to go out and eat Chinese, Japanese, Thai, or Indian food, but none of my non-Filipino friends knew what Filipino food was — nor were they interested in trying it. I've always questioned why Filipino dishes have struggled to enter mainstream American culture, especially since there are approximately 4.4 million Filipinos living in the US . I mean, think about how prevalent Japanese cuisine has become here in the States — then think about the fact that there are nearlytimes as many Filipinos living here as there are Japanese people.