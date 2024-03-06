If you're unfamiliar with what calamansi is, it's a small citrus fruit that's native to the Philippines. A hybrid between a kumquat and a mandarin orange, calamansi is similar to a lime or lemon. The difference is that calamansi has a tart, slightly sweet flavor to it with a floral aroma. Calamansi can be used in marinades, but the fruit is often squeezed over already cooked foods to brighten up and enhance the flavors. I personally love squeezing calamansi on top of my pancit, as well as over a sizzling plate of sisig (a chopped pork dish). In Asian grocery stores, you can even find calamansi juice!