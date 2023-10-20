13.

"Take every opportunity to spend time with your friends. All of my groomsmen and I have been buddies since high school or before, and nowadays, I only get to see them during holidays or if we randomly run into each other. We're all married, and some of us have kids. We still get to hop on a game with each other maybe one night a week, but that's a far cry from how close-knit we were before we hit our 30s. Transitioning from your 20s into your 30s is such a wild lifestyle change. Before, I was never required to be anywhere, go to events, or take on projects for the house. Don't get me wrong, I am loving this chapter of my life for different reasons, but I do miss the excess spontaneity and freedom of my 20s."