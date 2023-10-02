The world can be a tough and difficult place, but it can also be strange and straight-up bizarre. That said, I'm convinced that truck drivers and rest station attendants know a thing or two about peculiar experiences considering the fact that truck drivers are constantly on the move, and rest station attendants see a number of people coming and going. So, if you're a truck driver or work at a rest station or truck stop, please prove me right and tell me all about the wildest, funniest, or strangest things you've experienced or witnessed.
Maybe you're a truck driver who was caught in traffic and couldn't help but notice a driver (or drivers) who wasn't wearing pants.
Maybe you were driving along, minding your own business, then suddenly saw a motorcyclist playing a Diana Ross song on the trumpet.
Maybe you were working a shift at the rest station and saw a goat hopping out of the passenger seat. You tried to convince yourself that the graveyard shift was just taking a toll on you, but nope — it was a goat.
Or perhaps you were taking out the trash and saw someone crouched down with a cutting board making a fruit salad.
The possibilities are truly endless, so if you're a truck driver or rest station attendant and something fever-dream-esque has happened to you, I'm aching to know. Comment your story below or fill out this Google form for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!