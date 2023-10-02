  • Add Yours badge

Truck Drivers And Rest Stop Attendants, What Are Some Of The Most Bizarre, Funniest, Or Just Straight-Up Weird Things You've Witnessed Or Experienced?

If it felt like a fever dream, I'm all ears.

Dannica Ramirez
by Dannica Ramirez

BuzzFeed Staff

The world can be a tough and difficult place, but it can also be strange and straight-up bizarre. That said, I'm convinced that truck drivers and rest station attendants know a thing or two about peculiar experiences considering the fact that truck drivers are constantly on the move, and rest station attendants see a number of people coming and going. So, if you're a truck driver or work at a rest station or truck stop, please prove me right and tell me all about the wildest, funniest, or strangest things you've experienced or witnessed.

Adam Rodrigo as Tito from &quot;Magic Mike 2&quot; is dancing inside of a gas station. The attendant is just staring at him, unimpressed
My dad used to work as an attendant, and one time he told me about a customer who came in, put nacho cheese in their slushy, drank it in-store, and then got a refill of the same thing.

Maybe you're a truck driver who was caught in traffic and couldn't help but notice a driver (or drivers) who wasn't wearing pants.

Maybe you were driving along, minding your own business, then suddenly saw a motorcyclist playing a Diana Ross song on the trumpet.

Maybe you were working a shift at the rest station and saw a goat hopping out of the passenger seat. You tried to convince yourself that the graveyard shift was just taking a toll on you, but nope — it was a goat.

Rob Schneider as Marvin in &quot;The Animal&quot; is kissing Nelly the goat
Or perhaps you were taking out the trash and saw someone crouched down with a cutting board making a fruit salad.

Rachael Ray is cutting a watermelon
The possibilities are truly endless, so if you're a truck driver or rest station attendant and something fever-dream-esque has happened to you, I'm aching to know. Comment your story below or fill out this Google form for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!