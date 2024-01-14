29 Ways To Save Time On Annoying Tasks So You Can Focus On More Important Things This Year

1. Decrease the amount of time spent fussing over your kid's hair with a leave-in conditioner that tames frizz, hydrates curls, and reduces breakage — something you'll both be grateful for.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old has super curly hair and it’s kinda on the thin side…before we started using this product it would get knotted a lot. But then we started using this after bath time and have seen such a great improvement! Her hair is soft, smells amazing, and her curls are so much softer and way less frizzy!" —Katelyn Donohue
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. Plus, quit fighting your knotted hair and swap to a detangling brush because it's time to upgrade to something that will glide through your kinky-curly locks and treat them with the respect they deserve.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in nine colors).
3. Plop one of these Clorox toilet tablets in your porcelain throne's tank for four 👏 whole 👏 months 👏 of continuous cleaning action with every flush.
Promising review: "I wasn't impressed at first. This doesn't take the place of cleaning the bowl manually, but it does cut down on how often you need to clean your bowl. I had old stains from the previous tenants inside my bowl, but after about four weeks the stains have disappeared. Love this product!" —Dorine Buse
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $11.99.
4. Expend less time on food prep with a tofu press if you're tired of spending more time tending to your tofu than you do your cat. This all-in-one system works in the fridge without you needing to come back and increase the pressure.
Plus, all the water collects at the bottom so there's no mess and no need for paper towels.
Promising review: "I've been a vegan for 13 years and I can't believe I went this long without a tofu press. So much more enjoyable cooking with tofu after pressing it. This press is different than all the rest as it has a tray that catches all the water. You can put the whole thing in the fridge and it's hassle free. Take it out the next day and drain the liquid and you're good to go. The other presses require a plate underneath and some require tightening and adjustments as it presses. I'll admit after reading some of the reviews here of users with broken Tofuture presses I was hesitant to order but I've just been careful with mine and haven't had any problems so far." —Conner
Get it from Amazon for $23.50.
5. Ditch the iron with a bottle of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits in just three near-effortless steps — spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94.
6. Motorize your cleaning routine with a set of electric drill brush attachments to eliminate caked-on soap grime with a fraction of the usually required elbow grease.
Drillbrush is a small business founded by a car wash owner, Anthony LaPolla, who had carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean rims without the strain of hand scrubbing. Tony started selling the design in 2007 and has since expanded the product line to include varying stiffnesses to handle all sorts of cleaning tasks.
The set includes three brush head attachments: a flat 2-inch detail brush, a flat 4-inch brush for large surfaces, and a rounded brush for corners.
Promising review: "I let my tub get extra dirty on purpose because I knew this brush set was coming. In five minutes my tub was sparkling clean. This item is no joke. The flat brushes are awesome for big surfaces and the cone brush hits the hard to reach corners. I liked them so much I bought a set for my mom." —Jason B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in various brush stiffnesses).
7. Avoid endless scraping and try a professional-grade callus-removing gel that quickly removes years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. Effortlessly take care of your beloved coffee machine with a pack of cleaning K-Cups because the inside of your Keurig is likely coated with residue from old brews. Now you can give it regular deep cleans in the same amount of time it takes to make a cup o' joe. Side effects may include better-tasting coffee.
9. Speed up hair removal with a rechargeable trimmer for anyone who wants silky-smooth legs without partaking in the laborious act of shaving. This palm-sized shaver can be used anytime, anywhere, without soap or water, *and* is perfect for anyone who regularly struggles with nicks, irritation, and razor bumps.
Promising review: "I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have course hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $31.45.
10. Schedule regular cleanings with a hybrid robot vacuum and mop if you want spotless floors without even having to lift a finger. It's safe for use on all floor types *and* utilizes smart navigation for an orderly and thorough cleaning.
Promising review: "We LOVE this! It works so much better than our four other Roombas. It always returns to its home base to charge. It rarely gets stuck on anything. It’s very convenient. Our robot mop is so finicky and never wants to start. This product is so nice! We add water about once a day." —Ali Spenler
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in black and white).
11. Passively clean your purse or backpack with a genius bag cleaner ball so when you reach inside you aren't greeted with gross piles of mystery dirt, crumbs, and sand. And it's reusable! Just take out the inner ball, give it a rinse, and it's ready to toss back in your bag.
Promising review: "These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!" —SueMagoo29
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
12. *Cut* out unnecessary knife work with a versatile chop, slice, and dice unit to save loads of time on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three colors).