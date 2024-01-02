34 Products To Help You Better Prepare For All The Worst Parts Of Traveling In 2024

1. An in-flight phone mount for a hands-free way to watch all those episodes of Ted Lasso you downloaded for the flight. It can also mount on your luggage for long (aka boring) layovers, too.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I travel for a living and fly often. I regret not buying this in the beginning when I started traveling. I can clip it to the back of the seat in front of me and also on the windows. It is small enough to fold up and fit in my pocket. This is random but related — if you are sitting in an exit row on an airplane you cannot clip this to the window until the plane is in the air — other than that they do not care it is clipped to the window during the flight. Highly recommended." —Chrissie Jo
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
2. A set of portable soap sheets so you and the fam can always guarantee access to cleansing hand soap, even in the most — How do I say this nicely? — ~neglected~ public restrooms.
Promising review: "Love this product. Provides great suds as any handful of soap would. This is excellent for travel, especially in public bathrooms that don’t always guarantee soap. Discreet and great for places where you might not want to touch the dispenser. A lot comes in one container. Gave some packets away to my family." —Kerry-Ann Archibald1
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.49.
3. A pair of reusable anti-nausea bands that may help soothe churning stomachs caused by long car rides and cruises without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I have always suffered from motion sickness. My whole life I have hated long car rides, even short car rides. As soon as I get in the car and buckle in, I already feel the nausea. I bought these for a 16-hour roadtrip, and they worked 100%. I felt perfectly comfortable the whole way through. I could even watch movies and text on my phone and feel alright. My two daughters suffer from the same thing (ages 1 and 3) to the point where they couldn't keep any food down. The kids bands worked for them 100% of the time, too. 10/10 recommend. I'll be buying more for sure." —Veronica
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.53.
4. A refillable sunscreen sponge applicator because the quicker you get this gooey, greasy mess over with, the quicker you all can get back to what this vacation is really about. Simply fill up the chamber with the sunscreen of your choice, give it a shake, and the genius roller ball and sponge combo will take care of the rest.
Promising review: "Used for the first time today on my 7-year-old. First time in his life he actually enjoyed having sunscreen applied to his skin! Very easy to use and not messy at all. Extremely pleased with this purchase!" —amyj
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in eight colors and in multipacks).
5. And a tube of Burt's Bees after sun soother if a few sunburns are still likely, even with diligent sunscreen application. Apply this hydrating formula ASAP and enjoy sweet relief from pain and itching.
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS.
Promising review: "I’ve had this bottle for over a year! It’s lasted with my family through Disney World, Destin spring break, and every time we go to the pool! I’ve had some bad sunburns. I slather this on and reapply after it’s soaked in and I wake up with a deep tan. Whatever is in it is like magic! The smell is kinda weird to me, but as well as this lotion works it could smell like cough syrup and I’d still happily use it." —Natalie Smith
Get it from Amazon or $8.09.
6. An in-flight foot hammock to make kicking back in the flight cabin a whole lot easier. It easily mounts onto the seat tray, and not only ups that economy seat comfort, but can also help reduce in-flight foot swelling.
Promising review: "This was a lifesaver on a recent nonstop flight from LA to Paris and back. Not only was the footrest super comfy and easy to use, it really made the long flight bearable. At the end of the flight, my feet and legs were not swollen at all, like they usually are after a long flight. I like to kick off my shoes during long flights and when I put my shoes back on, they fit like they normally do, no swollen feet, ankles, or legs. I will never fly again without this footrest." —Dawn Sullivan
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
7. A stick of non-greasy Gold Bond anti-friction stick for preventing sweat-induced chafing on your thighs, heels — wherever! — and all the painful irritation that comes with it.
Promising review: "I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff! Buy it! It works!" —Isaac
Get it from Amazon for $6.28.
8. And a pack of laundry soap sheets so you can pack a little (or a lot) lighter by washing a load of clothes in the hotel sink or bathtub during your stay.
Promising review: "Took them on vacation so I could pack light. These worked great! My daughter was covered in mud one day, and these took out all of it. Will be ordering them for future trips! Keep in mind you do not get a ton of suds, but your clothes still come clean and smell good." —Maggie Dennis
Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $9.95.
9. Plus, a six-foot travel clothesline that'll make drying your freshly cleaned laundry right in the hotel room a straightforward affair that doesn't involve draping wet clothes over every square inch of available space. You don't even need clothespins — just hang the clothes between the braided cords.
Promising review: "Love this clothesline! We take this with us on resort vacations. It's nice to be able to wash out swimsuits, etc. and hang them to dry every day so they don't smell after days of nonstop ocean fun. This one is nice because you don't need clothespins, and it stretches pretty far. I was able to hang up two kid's swimsuits, two kid's rash guards, two adult swimsuits, and two adult rash guards, and still had room for more. This is a must if you take any tropical vacation where it's humid and hard for clothes to dry out." —Haley G
Get it from Amazon for $9.94.
10. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because everything is better — long flights, hotel hot tubs, you name it — when you're not tethered to your tech by a cord or fretting over water damage. Thankfully, these buds are waterproof, come with a handy travel/charging case, and connect to your devices in one easy step.
Promising review: "The earbuds are everything I had hoped they would be. I like the fit in my ear, and that is important for achieving the sound I wanted. I like the fact that they are waterproof and can use them on vacation without worrying about damaging them." —C S
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
11. Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter if you (and a buddy) actually want to use said Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in black and white and two other styles).
12. A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers to make packing the ever-growing collection of prescriptions and vitamins now required to maintain your body MUCH more space efficient than the alternative — a plastic bag of stray pill bottles.
Promising review: "These were the perfect size to hold all our medicine. We didn’t need a Monday through Friday organizer. We just needed something to help consolidate medicine for travel. It held way more than I was expecting and came with labels so no confusion of medicine." —Momof3
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.97.
13. A foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger for forgetful packers who always seem to leave behind at least one vital charging cord. With this all-in-one dock, you'll always have what you need to power your phone, smart watch, and wireless earbuds.
Promising review: "I absolutely hate having to worry about all the different cords I need for travel — iPhone, AirPods, watch. This is extremely convenient and saves me the hassle of having three different cords. Absolutely love this gadget!" —Blanca
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).