34 Products To Help You Better Prepare For All The Worst Parts Of Traveling In 2024

Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.



Promising review: "I travel for a living and fly often. I regret not buying this in the beginning when I started traveling. I can clip it to the back of the seat in front of me and also on the windows. It is small enough to fold up and fit in my pocket. This is random but related — if you are sitting in an exit row on an airplane you cannot clip this to the window until the plane is in the air — other than that they do not care it is clipped to the window during the flight. Highly recommended." —Chrissie Jo

Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).