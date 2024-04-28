30 Time-Saving Beauty Products That’ll Make You Feel Like A God Among Mortals

1. A black eyeliner stamp to take the anxiety-inducing guesswork out of liquid eyeliner application and make it easy to achieve a perfect cat-eye look every time.
The set comes with two double-ended pens. Each pen has one side with the wing stamp, and the other with a traditional liquid eyeliner tip.
Promising review: "Eyeliner was the most tedious part of my makeup routine, but this makes me look forward to doing my liner without having the stress of messing it up with my shaky hands." —Zehra Ali
2. An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get touchable, crunch-free curls, and enjoy less frizz without taking the time to get the blow-dryer or other heat styling tools involved.
This cream helps define your natural texture and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while, my waves resemble curls, but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far, and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror, and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it, and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
3. A magical detangling brush because it's time to quit fighting with your knotted hair and upgrade to something that will glide through your kinky-curly locks and treat them with the respect they deserve.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
4. A magical makeup-correcting stick if you need a quick and easy way to erase makeup mistakes when you're rushing through your morning routine (happens to the best of us). It's also great to toss in your bag for fixing any smudgy raccoon eyes that appear throughout the day.
Promising review: "I previously used cotton swabs and makeup remover. This has made things so much easier. It’s great around eyes, especially after mascara application when it all over your lids. No brainer. Buy it." —Amazon Customer
5. A soft curling rod headband that'll bring some "I woke up like this energy" to your styling routine. This set comes with everything you need to achieve flawless waves — no hot tools required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and catch some Z's knowing that you're in for a fuss-free morning.
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but they work best if you roll them with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN, was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed; the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for quickly removing years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. Not to mention time and $$$ spent at the nail salon.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
7. A clear quick-drying top coat to cut down on the amount of time you're unable to use your hands for fear of ruining that fresh mani. This helps dry wet nails within two minutes so you can promptly get back to your regularly scheduled programming.
Promising review: "NEVER GETTING MY NAILS PROFESSIONALLY DONE AGAIN. I love having long nails. I do not like spending $50 just to get them painted. I tried the gel polish, with gel top coat; I tried the gel system with the lamps; I tried every polish out there. My hands get washed hundreds of times daily. This stuff is unbelievable. It really works the way they say it does. I applied it about one or two minutes after finishing a second coat of color and within minutes it had bonded and set and my nails stay shiny and polished for over a week. That is not the full two weeks claimed, but I am unusually hard on my nails so over a week is AWESOME. I immediately ordered several more." —Amazon Customer
8. An all-in-one hot air brush so you can style, dry, and volumize hair in one easy step. This gadget combines the heat of a blow dryer with the shape and bristles of a round brush to make at-home blowouts a breeze.
Promising review: "I have very thick, wavy hair. I can never blow out my hair because it's too hard to hold the round brush and hair dryer in the right spots. THIS!! It is everything all in one and the oval shape makes it so easy to use. It gets really hot. It is a little loud on high, but I've found if my hair is already a little dry then I can just use it on low. I used a blow-dry primer spray to accelerate the drying time and protect my hair. I'm in love! The flat iron always flattens my hair and makes it look dry. This straightens and retains the volume and gives it a soft, nondamaged look." —SAHM2011
Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils considering checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are expensive, take forever to see results, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get noticeable results fast. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
10. A lightweight microfiber towel wrap that'll really save the day when you don't have a spare 40 minutes to blow-dry your wet head. It's made from anti-frizz material that's super absorbent so you can enjoy substantially shorter dry times.
Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist), and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after showering, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while, and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max), and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed, and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one, and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana Davis
11. Or a super absorbent scrunchie-towel hybrid if you're not the biggest fan of working through your getting-ready routine with a big ole towel on your head. Just throw your hair up with this microfiber accessory for a quick and heat-free way to dry those luscious locks.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
12. A miraculous dark circles concealer with a built-in sponge applicator for effortlessly brightening up any stubborn dark circles with crease-resistant coverage — even on the go!
Promising review: “Unfortunately, I was born with dark circles under my eyes and have had to deal with it all of my adult life. This is the absolute best product I have ever found that covers them up without looking fake. It goes on smoothly, blends in well, and lasts all day. Love it and have used it for many years." —Sue B
13. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
