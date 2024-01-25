Just 27 Things From Amazon That Are Perfect For Traveling

1. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of sweating it out at the baggage check counter, hoping to avoid paying pesky overage fees. This scale is super accurate so you can be confident in your under-50-pound pack-job.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well-made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Price: $8.99+ (available in four colors)
2. A portable digital power bank with four built-in charging cables that can juice up just about any device you throw at it, whether you're mid-flight or mid-museum tour.
Promising review: "I went to Australia, Bali, Singapore, and Tokyo for a month-long vacation and this was a lifesaver! It was slim and sat in my purse and could charge many items at one time. The best is that it shows you the percentage of charge it has left, which helped me know when I needed to charge it. I felt like this was an awesome travel must-have." —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.99 (available in seven colors/styles)
3. A Trtl neck pillow for actually supporting your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight Z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off....a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Price: $59.99 (available in four colors)
4. Plus, a soft kid-size travel pillow with double neck support to make sure the nap you scheduled your entire travel itinerary around actually happens.
Promising review: "We were planning a 14-hour trip and planned to drive overnight while our kids slept. Previous trips they slept uncomfortably and a friend recommended these travel pillows. Our 3- and 7-year-old were eager to throw their pillows on and slept comfortably the whole trip. The pillows look very supportive. They have a soft fuzzy warm side and smooth, almost cooling side, which is nice for temperature choice." —Marie & Kenneth, LLC
Price: $36.95+ (available in 4 sizes and in 12 colors)
5. A set of portable soap sheets so you and the fam can always guarantee access to cleansing hand soap, even in the most — How do I say this nicely? — ~neglected~ public restrooms.
Promising review: "Love this product. Provides great suds as any handful of soap would. This is excellent for travel, especially in public bathrooms that don’t always guarantee soap. Discreet and great for places where you might not want to touch the dispenser. A lot comes in one container. Gave some packets away to my family." —Kerry-Ann Archibald1
Price: $7.99 for a six-pack (300 sheets total)
6. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because everything is better — long flights, hotel hot tubs, you name it — when you're not tethered to your tech by a cord or fretting over water damage. Thankfully, these buds are waterproof, come with a handy travel/charging case, and connect to your devices in one easy step.
Promising review: "The earbuds are everything I had hoped they would be. I like the fit in my ear, and that is important for achieving the sound I wanted. I like the fact that they are waterproof and can use them on vacation without worrying about damaging them." —C S
Price: $24.99+ (available in five colors)
7. Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter if you (and a buddy) actually want to use said Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
Price: $54.99 (available in black and white and two other styles)
8. A 10-in-1 mini nail care set that'll really save the day when you break a nail shoving your luggage in the overhead or realize your toes are not quite poolside ready...yet!
The kit comes with stainless-steel tools including two nail clippers, one large clippers, a cuticle fork, tweezers, scissors, a cuticle pusher, a double-sided ear pick, and an acne removal tool.
Promising review: "Tools are compact yet sturdy and comfortable to use. Very complete variety of tools. Tools stay in place, secured individually within the travel case. Tools and case are compact and lightweight. Case is easy to open yet stays securely shut during travel. Beautiful color of tools and travel case." —Kara C
Price: $9.99 (available in four colors)
9. A refillable travel perfume atomizer for a compact and shatter-proof way to transport your favorite scents so you don't have to spend your whole trip not smelling like your best self.
Using the atomizer is easy: Simply unscrew the cap to your perfume bottle, place the perfume nozzle into the hole at the bottom of the atomizer, and pump the perfume inside.
Promising review: "Usually I'll take whatever samples I haven't tried out yet with me on vacation, but these let me take my favorite fragrances with me when I travel without worrying about losing or breaking the big bottle! I find myself throwing them in my purse or gym bag as well since they are so portable." —Labernatty
Price: $8.99 for a four-pack
10. A teensy white noise machine to ensure you get a good night's sleep with 20 nonlooping soundscapes that'll help drown out everything from big city beeps to small-town creaks.
Promising review: "We bought this specifically for when we're traveling after a few nights at some noisy hotels. It's got great options for sound, volume, and timers. The only drawback we've found is that our charging cord sometimes wiggles out due to the vibrations if we have it on a hard surface. Doesn't happen a lot, but can happen." —Tony Oldani
Price: $29.99
11. An eight-piece set of packing organizers including four packing cubes, two clear toiletry bags, a laundry sack, and a shoe bag so you can finally open your suitcase without becoming immediately overwhelmed when you're greeted with a disorderly pile of crumpled clothes.
Promising review: "I used to think these packing cubes were just a fad and a gimmick. I used them and filled only half of my suitcase with clothes for an entire week. I traveled with half of my normal complement of bags simply because of these lightweight cubes." —Anthony Wilson
Price: $26.99 (available in 13 colors)
12. Or a set of travel compression cubes because you're committed to never checking a bag if you can avoid it. Plus, it keeps everything super organized so on the off chance TSA does need to look through your bag, they won't have to ruin your perfect pack job seeking out the culprit.
Tripped Travel Gear is a small business started by Tim and Fin (plus their dog!). The pair has been living out of their backpacks since 2015 and creates quality travel products to make life on the road easier.
Promising review: "This is a must-have item for anyone who is committed to traveling lightly and taking small bags whenever/wherever possible. If you are an urban backpacker or even an outdoors backpacker, these are amazing bags that make the rest of your bag so much easier to pack!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $18.95+ (available in packs of two, three, or six, and in seven colors)