Just 31 Things That College Students Said Helped Them Stayed Organized, Neater, Or Just Plain Put Together

1. A 52-sheet to-do list pad for when you're overwhelmed with all the things that need doing and just don't know where to start.
2. A set of closet cascaders to put all that empty vertical space to good use and instantly double your storage capabilities without leaving any clothes back home.
Your closet is going to look SO empty, which gives you a great excuse to buy more clothes.
Promising review: "Great for a college dorm with lack of closet space. Sturdy and keeps you super organized." —Preslee moser
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in larger multipacks).
3. A bamboo bedside shelf with a hearty 15-pound weight capacity and no-tool installation that'll serve as a convenient catchall table if you decide to loft your bed or there just simply isn't space for a proper nightstand.
Promising review: "I bought this for my dorm room to hang off the side of my bed to keep things like my TV remote and wireless charger. The slots in the side keep the cords in place and organized, and the wood is made of a good material that doesn't bend or warp. The only problem I have with it is that the pads between the clamps and the side of my bed don't have too much grip, so the shelf can shift if hit from the underside a little bit. This can be fixed by pressing it back down. I've had it for a couple of weeks with no problems, and it's been super helpful in the dorms." —James Poolman
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles).
4. A drawer divider set if you want to skip the part of the morning where you make yourself late for class digging for a matching pair of socks.
This set includes four bins: a six-cell (for scarves and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear, briefs, and ties), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks).
Promising review: "I got these for my college space since I do not have as much storage as I do at home. I was pleasantly surprised by how easily they organize and save space. These organizers filled two of my drawers, so if you want your whole dresser filled, I would get two sets. They also fold up really nicely for easy packing. I highly recommend these!" —Ronald B. Oliver
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).
5. A multifunction outlet extender and surge protector so you don't have to fight with your roommate over outlet space when your laptop, phone, and speaker all need charging at the exact same time.
Promising review: "It’s a great value for your money! It’s affordable, and it gets the job done. Every college student needs this! It’s been a major help in my dorm since there are hardly any outlets. It doesn’t get hot or anything." —Jonathan bennett
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
6. A set of eye-popping fine point pens because why settle for just black and blue pens when you could make note-taking fun (and easier to reference later) by having all the colors of the rainbow at your disposal?
These are designed to not bleed through thin pages, so all your planners and journals can get the flair pen treatment.
Promising review: "These pens are absolutely perfect for how I take notes in college. There is a variety of colors, which is so great for organization. They are fine tips, and they don't smudge at all. The pens look really nice and are very comfortable to hold. And getting 18 pens for this cheap...WOW!! You really can't go wrong with them. ... I would 10/10 recommend these pens to anybody. They're affordable and really good quality!!" —Joy Mahowald
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in black).
7. Plus, an expandable pencil case for an all-in-one way to lug around your supplies with space for a lot more than just pens. Easily stash a calculator, protractor, sticky notes, and your impressive collection of highlighters, and still have room to spare.
Promising review: "I needed something better than a plastic bag to carry my pens in. As a college student, I use my pens almost every day. This case has saved me a lot of hassle. I used to have to fish my pens out of the bottom of my backpack for class and set them on the desk, but now I just grab the case, open it up, and tada!! I highly recommend it if you are looking for something versatile. This can be used for a variety of other things as well. I love that it carries so much. I have about 25 pens in it right now, and that's not even its full capacity. My index cards fit nicely in there, too, and they don't fall out! ... I have had this case for a couple of months now, and it still looks brand new. I bet this little guy will last quite a while!" —Maura Borst
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in nine colors).
8. A pack of adjustable furniture risers to bump up your bed and double (even triple!) your available storage space. These stack so you can customize the level of height you want.
I've owned these bed risers since college, and they are still in use today on my NYC apartment bed. They are VITAL for creating additional under-bed storage and can be stacked to create even more height. I haven't exactly been precious with my set, and they have survived many, many moves and look pretty much the same as the day I got them.
Promising review: "I use these for my bed at college. They are perfect! Easy to use and allow for perfect optimization of space under bed. Excellent for small college dorms or rooms with limited storage space." —Ben M.
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A plug-in 14" laptop screen extender that works like an extra monitor to prevent a lot of hassle when you're forced to constantly cycle between tabs while copying notes from the online slides.
Promising review: "I’m a college student and this is absolutely fantastic. I mainly use a laptop for most of my technology needs, and having an extra screen boosts my efficiency in multitasking. I used to only take notes by hand on Zoom classes because I can’t take good notes switching back and forth between screens, and dual screen perfectly solved this problem." —Wilson Liu
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in three styles).
10. A cascading wall organizer with six removable folders if your desk is drowning in papers that you're very scared you're going to lose.
Promising review: "This organizer has been amazing for school. I love being able to organize each class' paperwork and keep it on the wall next to my desk. I do online college, and I have ADHD, so anything that helps me organize while still keeping stuff where I can see it is just what I need!" —Cosmic
Get it from Amazon for $9.50+ (available in four colors).