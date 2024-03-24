Take Advantage Of The Extra Daylight This Spring: 34 Products That’ll Get You Outdoors

1. A handy bite suction tool because the great outdoors would be a lot easier to enjoy if you weren't covered in bumps. Thankfully, this gadgets sucks out bug venom left behind under the skin to help reduce itchiness and swelling so things can get healed up a lot sooner.
You can also use it to treat bites from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.
Promising review: "Everything that bites bites me. This easy-to-use gadget works like a charm. The itching stops within a few minutes." —Margaret M. Newburn
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and in multipacks).
2. A wide-brim straw sun hat with UPF 50 protection to block a whopping 98% of the sun's rays. Plus, this hat has an adjustable sweatband hidden inside so you can finally feel confident that your hat won't go flying off your head the moment a gentle breeze picks up.
Promising review: "Y’all! This hat is everything. Such good quality for the price. I got the white one; it’s super cute, and the brim is the perfect size to not be uncomfortable if you’re laying out on a beach chair. I want to get one in every color now! The best part is the tie inside the hat to make it fit to your head so that no wind will blow it off. Love! My favorite new addition to my wardrobe hands down." —jovie
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 2 sizes and in 22 styles).
3. A freezable snack box that has built-in cooling technology so you can load up with snacks to fuel your outdoor adventures, knowing they'll stay cool and fresh all day long.
Promising review: "This is perfect for my kids to bring to camp! They love being able to have an easy cold snack on hot summer days, and I love that there isn’t an ice pack to lose. It kept everything very cold — maybe too cold for a granola bar. Will recommend to everyone." —McBs
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 13 colors and prints).
4. An outdoor projection set including a 100-inch screen and a mini projector if your crew's long "to watch" list is what's keeping you cooped up. This projector is compatible with an array of streaming devices like your laptop, Fire TV Stick, and Roku so you can start marathoning shows in your backyard.
The home projector includes multiple ports (HDMI, two USB ports, AV, and a 3.5mm headphone jack) for widespread device compatibility. It also has built-in speakers, but can easily be hooked up to other external speakers or a soundbar via Bluetooth.
Promising review: "Perfect for Halloween projections on windows for spooky decor. Always works great for regular watching shows and movies outdoors! The unit isn't that loud, but the Bluetooth connection makes it perfect for connecting to a Bluetooth speaker for louder volume." —ashley
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
5. An easy-to-use nasal spray for quick relief from seasonal allergies. This saline rinse washes away irritants and helps to reduce tissue swelling so there's less mouth breathing and rubbing your nose raw with tissues.
Read more about nasal sprays and seasonal allergies at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I cannot live without this spray! I have had bad sinuses since I was a kid. My boss recommended Xlear to me, and I have been a believer ever since. It actually burns sometimes when you spray it in your nostrils, but that is due to the Xylitol. After a few minutes, your nose starts to run and then the nasal passages are clear. Don't just try it once and say it doesn't work...use it as directed...it DOES work. At 53-years-old with sinus challenges all my life, I am living proof! I use it all through allergy season...safe, effective, and NATURAL!!!" —KayKay67
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
6. A high-voltage bug zapper so no one gets eaten alive by bugs while trying to enjoy the weather. This little lantern offers top-notch protection from mosquitoes, gnats, and moths in an area up to 1,500 square feet.
Promising review: "I liked this one because we had problems with mosquitoes and bugs while sitting in our gazebo after sundown and once I purchased this it made it so much more comfortable and this isn’t an eyesore so that’s good. It definitely zaps but that’s how you know it’s working — conversation and music cover the noise. I will purchase more if we expand our sitting area because it’s truly great." —Steph Cross
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
7. Plus, an adhesive garbage guard because your yard is awash in flies, and you're pretty sure the trash is to blame. Apply one of these to the inside of your bin lid and it'll slowly diffuse vapor that kills bugs while preventing new infestations.
Thanks to controlled release tech, one of these lasts for four months!
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying, and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.). " —Michael E. Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
8. A rechargeable 3-in-1 handheld fan to beat the heat no matter where it strikes. It's the perfect size to keep stashed in your bag *and* it doubles as a power bank for on-the-go charging. Did I mention the built-in flashlight? Just in case it wasn't already multifunctional enough for ya!
This gadget has been such a lifesaver during this obnoxiously hot summer. Four of my friends have already bought themselves one, too, and are also loving it.
Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever. I used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A fast-acting lawn repair formula that'll help turn your patchy yard into a lush lawn where you actually want to hang out with an easy-to-use combination of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment specifically designed to repair pet-induced damage and get new grass growing ASAP.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
10. These slip-on cork sandals if you're ready to let your toes see the light of day but have been holding out for a worthy alternative to ~another~ pair of pricier, cushioned kicks. Here she is.
A whole bunch of reviewers compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they offer loads of comfort for a great price.
Promising review: "It’s true these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these. They are extremely comfortable right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks, which take several weeks to break in. The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels, it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks, but for the price, you can’t beat it." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes 6–11 regular, 6–12 wide, and 20 colors).
11. Plus, these lightweight step-in sneakers so you can make getting out for an after-work stroll even easier with a comfortable style that doesn't even require you to bend over. Just step in, and step out.
Promising review: "Great pair of light sneakers that were easy to get on and off in the airport. Cushioning is good, too. The material is giving, which is great in the toe box. Very happy with the purchase." —Mab7
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–10 and in 15 colors/styles).