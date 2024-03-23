20 Swimsuits That Are Actually Supportive For Big Boobs

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A tie-back cutout swimsuit to combine the stomach-barring cheekiness of a bikini with the unmatched ease and support of a one-piece.
Promising review: "I just got this swimsuit in the mail and tried it on. I love it! I have always hated that I can’t ever find a one-piece that I like or fits right. I am a 32G. Small one-pieces are usually too tight or don’t cover enough up top, and if I try a bigger size, my bottoms are too big and saggy. I purchased a small, and it fits!! The adjustable straps help get the top to a comfortable and supportive fit. My day has been made because this is the first one piece I have found that I LOVE!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XXS–22 Plus and in 29 colors/prints).
2. A ruched retro-style bikini set because the 1950s did a few things worth bringing to your modern pool day, namely high-waisted bikini bottoms and halter tops that hold everything in place.
Promising review: "I love this suit. It has a tie at the neck and one across the back but also has a clasp across the back. It was way more supportive than I expected. The bottoms are fine — typical high-waisted bottoms. They're comfortable. I'm 5'5" and a 34D, and the medium was perfect." —Tiffany Campo
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XXS–22 Plus and in 36 colors).
3. A banded triangle top with adjustable shoulder straps so you can experience the mythical delight of a bikini that lifts without any underwire because sunbathing is supposed to be comfortable, I hear.
Kitty and Vibe is a small business creating swimwear and pajamas that fit great, look great, and fuel self-love. Bonus — they are committed to ethical labor and sustainable packaging/materials for a better, cleaner world.
Promising review: "This is the best bikini top I've ever owned. I am a 42DD, and this top gives me a boob job! I'm not kidding. It's super comfortable, and the girls look impeccable! Love...love. and let me say it again! LOVE! Highly recommend." —Indigo80s
Get it from Kitty and Vibe for $68 (available in sizes XS–4X, four smaller band sizes, and three styles).
4. A show-stopping ruffled one-piece swimsuit that'll look just as good worn as a bodysuit under shorts or a sarong as it does alone when you're splashing around the pool.
Promising review: "This swimsuit is the perfect balance between modest and sexy. The top is cut nicely to support my boobs (DDD post breast-feeding) without me falling out. The design of the back is my favorite part. It’s a perfect mix between the appeal of a bikini and the comfort of a one-piece. Great for people who are uncomfortable in bikinis but don’t want to make the jump all the way to the plain, boring 'old' styles." —Maggie
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 styles; check out this soo cute plus-size option).
5. A long-sleeve rash guard top and high-waist bottom set if you're tired of sunburnt shoulders — no matter how much sunscreen you apply — but would rather skip hiding under an oversized T-shirt.
Promising review: "This bathing suit is my absolute favorite one I’ve ever had. So comfortable, and I don’t have to worry about my D-cup chest flying out anywhere. It's, in its own way, still sexy and totally practical. I’m a mother to a wild toddler who’s always trying to show the goods when we go to swim class and this took care of that firmly and comfortably. Totally recommend this bathing suit." —Sheena M.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 4–20 and in four styles).
6. A two-piece strappy high-waisted swimsuit for a budget-friendly set that's giving major high-end editorial vibes.
Promising review: "I'm a plus-sized woman: 40DDD, 18/20 at 5'8. This swimsuit fits. It even has enough support for me without an underwire. I'm typically not comfortable in a two-piece, but after trying 15/20 different swimsuits, this one had the best coverage, cuteness, and support I was looking for." —Sunshine
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XL–4XL and in nine colors).
7. A one-piece high-neck swimsuit with enough coverage to prevent any PG-13 wardrobe mishaps at this G-rated pool party even if you're chasing a bunch of rambunctious tots around.
Promising review: "OK, I’ve tried them all. No suits, except for a few, have been able to hold me in. And the best part is that it’s a head-turning bathing suit! I’m a 36 F or G. Bras alone are hard enough to buy, but this suit holds it all in place. I’m not going jogging in it, but I’ll look good getting in and out of the pool." —AMY SESACK
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XXS–26 Plus and 44 colors).
8. A smoothing longline bikini top because this supremely supportive option puts the bust in bustier with underwire support, lightly lined cups, and a dual set of sturdy G-hook clasp closures.
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "OMG! I cannot say enough good things about this bikini top! It is so supportive, even for my 38 Gs. I got it in the hot pink as well as the black with cherries. I am going to order some of the other colors as well! I highly recommend!" —Adria Burton
Get it from Amazon for $17.47+ (available in band sizes 34–44, cup sizes C–DDD, and 12 colors/prints).
9. A best-selling one-shoulder swimsuit so you can banish any assumptions that two-strap styles are your only option for suitable support. Tbh, I'm shocked too, but review after review confirms it.
Promising review: "This suit is so cute. I’m a 36DD. I was worried my boobs would not stay in place in this suit or that they would look droopy. But not at all! The suit holds them up and in place perfectly. The asymmetrical line is adorable. Just an overall great quality swimsuit. So great I bought it in two colors!" —Mandy E.
Get it from Summersalt for $125 (available in sizes 0–24 and in 14 colors/prints).
10. A high-neck halter bikini that's perfect for showing off the goods without having to worry about spilling out of your top every time you bend over.
Promising review: "This bathing suit is perfect for folks with large chests! I am a 38DD and I ordered an XL! No side boob and plenty of support!!" —Kelly Oehler
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 30 colors/prints).
11. A timeless plunge halter top if you're ready to finally invest in a timeless style that fits you just as well (if not better) than your favorite bra.
Promising review: "Bought this bikini for my recent holiday. I have the olive green one and just bought the white one, that’s how much I love it. Cute, supportive, and friends commented how lovely it looked." —Rebecca J
Get it from Bravissimo for $83.50+ (available in band sizes 28–38, cup sizes DD–HH, and eight colors).
12. A ruched swim dress with built-in shorts for a flirty, full-coverage option that you just might be tempted to wear even when swimming isn't on the agenda. Exercise dress, swim dress — what's the difference?!
Promising review: "I was really nervous buying a swimsuit without trying it on, but I absolutely loved the sunflower pattern. Having a larger chest I need a lot of coverage and support there, and that can be hard to judge just from a picture. But this suit fits perfectly and is so comfortable. Instantly became my favorite swimsuit ever." —A fellow reader
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 4–28 and in 25 colors/prints).
13. Or a crossover swim dress with an A-line silhouette if you prefer your dresses with a bit more twirl-worthy flow.
Promising review: "Finally a suit that doesn't make my boobs look like they are sagging to my waist! Lots of support. Very comfortable." —Janice Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–6X and in 44 colors/prints).