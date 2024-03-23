20 Swimsuits That Are Actually Supportive For Big Boobs

Promising review: "I just got this swimsuit in the mail and tried it on. I love it! I have always hated that I can’t ever find a one-piece that I like or fits right. I am a 32G. Small one-pieces are usually too tight or don’t cover enough up top, and if I try a bigger size, my bottoms are too big and saggy. I purchased a small, and it fits!! The adjustable straps help get the top to a comfortable and supportive fit. My day has been made because this is the first one piece I have found that I LOVE!!!" —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XXS–22 Plus and in 29 colors/prints).