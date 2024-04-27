Bring On The Dopamine Dressing With 30 Spring Pieces That’ll Punch Up Your Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A moisture-wicking sleeveless workout dress that's equipped with a built-in bra, adjustable straps, and pocketed shorts for a versatile style that's as fashionable as it is functional.
Promising review: "This dress is AMAZING. I love the removable bra pads. This is a dress you could work out in. The material is very breathable, and I LOVE how deep the pockets are. They easily fit my iPhone 11. I hardly ever order clothes online because I’m so picky with how clothes fit. This is a winner. I’m going to buy more colors!! Just buy it!" —Manda
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors/patterns).
2. A striped fringe wrap skirt so you can introduce a saucy showstopper to your closet that brings tropical vacation vibes to even the most landlocked outings.
Rebdolls is a woman-owned and Latine-owned fashion brand filled with gorgeous, size-inclusive designs, beautiful prints, and stylish silhouettes — all at pretty reasonable price points.
Promising review: "I purchased the skirt and top set that impressed me with its quality. They fit true to size and are very comfortable with good stretch in the appropriate areas." —Jasmine wooten
Get it from Rebdolls for $49.90 (available in sizes S–5X).
3. A stretchy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit because it's earned an impressive amount of 5-star ratings for how soft, lightweight, and incredibly versatile it is. Loads of reviewers have even picked it up in several colors!
Promising review: "I actually really like this jumpsuit. It’s very comfortable. The material is thin enough to be a breathable fabric but thick enough to not be see-through. I would and will buy another one." —Danielle Delgado
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 styles).
4. A TikTok-favorite floral corset top to make sure even your wardrobe is 100% ready for the next season of Bridgerton to drop. Thankfully this one has a zip-closure so you don't need to recruit a team of ladies in waiting to tie you in.
Psst — reviewers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes.
Check out a TikTok of the floral corset top in action.
Promising review: "This top is so cute, and I got lots of compliments on it. High-quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" —Connie L. Brasil
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and 12 prints).
5. A pull-on sleeveless maxi dress if you've got a zero-tolerance policy for anything that can't be described as "easy breezy" when temperatures creep up past 70 degrees.
6. A lightweight button-up camp shirt for a go-to style you'll have trouble coming up with reasons *not* to wear day after day. Toss it on over your bathing suit with some sunnies or dress it up for a date night at the brewery.
Toad&Co is a California-based small business focusing on joy-inducing clothes made from Earth-friendly materials.
Promising review: "This shirt is button-down perfection. Roomy enough to button without any gapping at the bust, but too roomy. The colors are rich and beautiful. Perfect weight fabric for hot weather, and layers well when it’s cooler." —Rachel
Get it from Toad&Co for $70 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors/prints).
7. A pleated tennis skirt that's equipped with built-in shorts so you can rock this adorable mini style any day without living in fear of a slight breeze giving everyone a free cheek show.
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fits like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill-fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in 42 colors and patterns).
8. A ruffled A-line puff-sleeve dress so you can live out all your cottagecore fantasies whether you're on the couch watching Kiki's Delivery Service for the hundredth time or frolicking in the field you found IRL.
Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding, and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! I saw a lot of other reviews that say it doesn't look good unless you're pregnant, but I am not pregnant, and it looks great. The material is nice, and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out, and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from one of Jane Austen's novels. :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 colors).
9. A pair of casual wide-leg overalls because it'll snag you loads of compliments out at brunch, yet is comfortable enough to see you through that post-mimosa nap.
Because these are 100% cotton, reviewers recommend sizing up to account for shrinking or sticking with your regular size and line drying them.
Promising review: "Love these and so glad I bit the bullet and purchased! I wear it over a black shirt, and it’s the perfect outfit for looking on-trend yet staying comfortable. Breathable cotton, double pockets, and adjustable straps!" —ShelB
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5XL and 26 colors).
10. A dramatic ruffled one-shoulder bodysuit to prove once and for all that a statement top can be both deliciously dramatic and warm weather-ready.
Get it from Petal & Pup for $49 (available in sizes S–L and in three colors).
11. A pair of lightweight flowy trousers if you're on the hunt for pants that look cool *and* will keep you cool. Thankfully, this wide-leg style features a cheeky slit that doubles as built-in ventilation in warmer climates.
Promising review: "If you are on the fence about buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make it breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. You can dress them up or down." —lnarthur
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 22 colors/prints).