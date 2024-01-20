29 Splurge-Worthy Upgrades If You Don’t Plan To Leave Your Home Until Winter Is Over

1. A pillow top cooling mattress topper if you're tired of regular foam toppers that slide around all night and aren't breathable. This one has a deep pocket that'll fit around most mattresses and will help keep you cool all night long (so you can pile on the blankets, duh).
Promising review: "I have bought so many toppers in my life I just gave up years ago trying to find the one that is perfect for me, and I finally decided to try one more. This topper is like lying on a bed of marshmallows. Not too soft but so comfortable I just don't want to get out of bed...I have had this for one month and still the best purchase for bedding I have ever made!!!! Holds it shape every day and I am no lightweight. Finally a great night's sleep!!!" —Vickie Conner
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes Twin–Cal. King).
2. Plus, a beyond comfortable Casper pillow because it's soft on the outside yet firm on the inside to support any way you sleep. Back, side, stomach — this pillow has you covered.
Promising review: "With my previous pillows I would wake up with a sore neck every morning. I don't know why it took me so long to buy these! They're super fluffy but also have firmness too. I look forward to going to bed. My neck is no longer sore when I wake up. Even my husband loves his. I'm so happy with them I may buy a Casper bed when it's time to buy a mattress because I love the pillows so much I'm now a fan of this brand." —Denise Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $35.85+ (available in two sizes)
3. A heated Shiatsu massage pillow to gift yourself the next best thing after a personal masseuse. It offers soothing at-home relief from the daily aches and pains that come with having a body and being alive.
Fire this massage pillow up with the included power adaptor and enjoy pre-timed 20-minute sessions with auto shutoff and overheat protection!
Promising review: "My wife and I got this pillow for her mom during the holidays and she raved so much we decided to get our own. And what a great decision! This massage pillow provides amazing relief for back and shoulder pain. I have tried so many things, and what I love about this pillow is that I don't have to hold the massager. I can just lean back, place it on the spot on my shoulder or back that is tight, and relax. I have definitely noticed a difference after a month of use — my shoulders are no longer so tense and the range of motion in my back feels freer. The heat is also a great touch, and the protective sleeve helps to keep it from getting too hot. If you're on the fence about whether or not to buy, I highly recommend!" —Abcxyz
Get it from Amazon for $57.95+ (available in four colors).
4. An under-desk bike for anyone who struggles to squeeze a workout into their busy schedule. Now you can flex your multitasking muscles and pedal the day away while you work.
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.
Promising review: "Really perfect for me. I have averaged about 50 miles per day and have lost 4 pounds in one week. Really well built and totally silent. I'm 5'8" and I do have to sit in a low chair but it works well and I do computer work and talk on the phone while burning about 1,000 calories a day! You can't beat that. I was looking at more expensive solutions but I won't look anymore. Completely satisfied." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in two styles and three colors).
5. A bucket-style towel warmer small enough to fit in your bathroom so every shower can end with the cuddly embrace of a toasty towel.
Promising review: "This towel warmer is great! Does the job well and needs no setup. Fits two full-size towels easily and heats them up evenly. Would recommend to elevate your bathroom!" —Luc H L'Ecuyer
Get it from Amazon for $146.99 (available in four colors).
6. Some hanging acrylic window shelves that'll triple (or quadruple, or quintuple) your available windowsill space so you have ample room to show off your plants and display all your favorite knickknacks.
Beautiful Views is a veteran-owned and family-owned small business based in Pickens, South Carolina that's been making their transparent window gardens since 2013.
Kitchens (especially small ones) are tough to decorate since you need every square inch to be functional, instead of decorative. I installed this recently in my kitchen window and it made such a big difference to have extra space to add a little extra personalization (and start our herb garden!). You select what mounting hardware you want included at checkout, and the shelves come with a pamphlet with really easy to understand, step-by-step directions (with pictures!). I'm in love with my new shelves and definitely recommend this all-star seller.
Get it from Beautiful Views on Etsy for $74+ (available in three sizes and in four mounting styles).
7. A self-contained hydroponic garden if you'd enjoy instant access to fresh herbs without a trip to the grocery store. Complete with herb seed pods, this indoor garden allows you to grow up to six different plants on your countertop in water. No soil = no mess.
Promising review: "I got this as a birthday present for my husband, the classic man who's impossible to buy for, and he was thrilled with it. He's a by-the-numbers kind of guy, and followed the directions carefully. As a result, all six of the herbs have germinated, and we are already using some of them (basil, thyme and dill) only three weeks later. One thing: The light is much brighter than I expected. The pictures show it as a pleasant glow, almost a night light. It's bright. The timer keeps it on for 15 hours a day, so hopefully there's a place in your house where it won't reflect off the TV screen or light up somebody's bedroom." —Mary B.
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
8. A no-frills metal garment rack because your closet overflow will look a lot better on this boutiqueworthy display than it does piled up on your desk chair. It'll probably make finding something to wear when you do decide to leave the house a lot easier, too.
Promising review: "I live in a small dorm in Philadelphia, and this fits perfectly! It was the perfect touch to my room, and I assembled it by myself (woot woot). It's also a nice conversational piece because I get to talk about the outerwear that I display on it! Good quality for the price too." —RMD
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in black and white and in six styles).
9. A digital sunrise alarm clock to help you wake up on the right side of the bed every morning. This clock gradually fills the room with programable light and natural sounds for a gentle, sun-soaked wakeup routine whether you're usually up before the sun or not.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before they wake.
Promising review: "I have a hard time waking up in the morning early when it's still dark out, and this alarm works great. Slowly brightens up over a few minutes and mimics the sun shining in. I really like the sound options and I'm happy with my purchase." —Danica Cunningham
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A fast-acting air purifier for a quick and easy way to eliminate airborne allergens in your home. Three-stage filtration works to trap pet dander, pollen, odors, and more so you can breathe a little easier — literally.
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let them know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.
Promising reviews: "This was a gift for my sister after her husband was diagnosed with a host of allergies. They use it in their bedroom and he no longer wakes up with daily congestion like he did before. They are very happy with it." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $74.35+ (available in black and white).
11. An oversized bath sheet so you can treat yourself to a towel big enough to truly wrap yourself up in. Not only is it an XL upgrade, but it's also made from super plushy long-staple cotton, features piped edges, and can be customized with luxe embroidery.
Weezie is a woman-owned small biz looking to modernize the luxury towel experience with top-notch quality and a whole host of personalization options. They work with a third-generation, family-owned factory in Portugal and all of their towels and robes are made from 100% organic long-staple cotton.
Promising review: "These bath sheets are simply amazing! Absorbent, soft, cozy, big enough to wrap up and walk around in. Perfect for the bath, but also for the hot tub or the beach. Wonderful design that will go with any bathroom decor. It has be looking forward to the next shower!" —Angela C.
Get it from Weezie for $88 (available in 10 colors; personalization available for an additional $15).
12. A standing hammock chair that's a modern take on your grandmother's rocking chair, but no less relaxing. Grab a drink, a good book, and escape the world in your new egg-shaped sanctuary.
Promising review: "I got (cream color) this chair for my sunroom, and I love it! It's very sturdy, and it took my husband about 10 minutes to put together. You can make the stand go wherever you want. I have mine to the side because it saves more space that way, but you can have the bar in the back like the display picture. The chair and stand are a dark brown, not black, and the strands in between are kind of a tan string color. I wanted black, but I got it anyway because it still looks great! It’s so comfy and roomy, and it can be set in place with a tie down where it only allows you to sway, or you don’t have to use the tie down and it can spin in circles and just go all over the place. It’s so cute and worth every penny. Amazing! Get it." —Jordan Cox
Get it from Amazon for $199.95 (available in three colors).