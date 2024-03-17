Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Low-Cost Products That’ll Leave You Looking (And Feeling) Like You Just Splurged On A Spa Day

    DIY facials, lash lifts, nail treatments, and more.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An exfoliating mitt if you've had it up to *here* with dry, flaky skin. Enjoy the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that you're going to feel SO SMOOTH after.

    a reviewer photo of the mitt covered in dead skin
    a reviewers leg covered in rolls of dead skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Right out of the box, I could tell these mitts would be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already, and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    2. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.

    a reviewer photo of the razor with shaved peach fuzz attached
    on the left, a reviewer with clumps of peach fuzz on their cheek and text reading 'fuzz left after using razor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively, but once I did, it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.84.

    3. A bestselling tightening cream so you can join the legions of reviewers who have given it 5 stars for its visible results and delicious scent. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm and smooth skin while adding a little shimmer. 

    before photo of a 60-year-old reviewer's legs and cellulite on their thighs
    after photo of the same reviewer showing their leg skin is much tighter and the cellulite is basically gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).

    4. A pack of nose pore patches for making your skincare dreams a reality by expunging gunk and excess oil from your nose while you sleep. The hardest part will be resisting the urge to touch your post-treatment skin now that it's as smooth as a baby seal. 

    a reviewer photo of the pack of nose strips
    a reviewer photo of a used nose strip with gunk on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It had to be said. These things are disgusting, that's why you should buy them. Squeeze part of your nose skin. Do a bunch of little pustules come out? Yeah, if you put one of these puppies on at night, you wake up, and that is all trapped inside that weird film. I dunno how it works. It's probably sorcery, but it's way less gross now that all that ugh is in that weird paper stuff and not waiting to be squeezed out of my nose like some kind of infected puss sponge." —Jack Sawyer 

    Get a seven-pack from Amazon for $9.98

    5. A hydrating lip-plumping gloss that'll have you doing a double take in the mirror. Are those my lips or Angelina Jolie's signature pout?! The set is complete with a minty sleeping mask, so you can give your lips the VIP treatment day and night. 

    reviewer's lips before and after using lip plumper
    reviewer holding lip plumpers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

    Promising review: "I loved this stuff; it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    6. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help your nails get all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month, with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out, and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes). 

    7. Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to strengthen nails and condition cuticles. 

    series of photos showing a reviewer's nails looking longer after using the strengthening cream
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great, good moisturizer for your cuticles, and wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." —Tasha Stewart

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94.

    8. A 3-in-1 nano facial steamer because you can buy this at-home unit for less than the price of an in-spa facial and treat yourself to daily steam sessions that can help moisturize skin and unclog pores. Plus, it's a humidifier *and* a towel warmer?! A steal! 

    A reviewer shares the facial steamer at work
    A reviewer uses the facial steamer with a towel over their head
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The NanoSteamer comes with a five-piece blemish and blackhead extractor kit in addition to the facial steamer. 

    Promising review: "I’m turning 30 in a couple of weeks and wanted to upgrade my skincare routine, and this is a game changer.  I said goodbye to crouching over a pot with a towel over my head, which made me not want to do it very often cause it was so much work. This is so much easier, and now I can steam more often and not once every eight months or so. Lol. After steaming then toner and face oil, my skin looked so glossy! I love this little apparatus!" —Dee Venus

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in teal and silver).

    9. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers without the pricey salon trip. 

    BuzzFeed editor's before and after photos showing that the cream made their hair less frizzy and more smooth
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."

    Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    10. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!! 

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks, refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki

    Get it from Amazon for $17

    11. An acupressure mat and pillow set with over 7,000 pressure points that may help stimulate nerves and improve blood circulation. It may also help relieve stress and muscle tension by literally laying down on it. 

    a reviewer standing on the acupressure mat and in gray
    www.amazon.com

    Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic, and be sure to talk to your doctor before using acupressure products to address muscle tension.

    Promising review: "I love it. I first saw it on TikTok, and when I saw its benefits, I had to buy it. It’s really helped me sleep. Also great for stress. A little uncomfortable at first, but after the first five minutes, you get used to it. 10/10 recommend." —Serena Dimaggio

    Get it from Amazon for $26.69+ (available in two sizes and 15 colors).