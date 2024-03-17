28 Low-Cost Products That’ll Leave You Looking (And Feeling) Like You Just Splurged On A Spa Day

1. An exfoliating mitt if you've had it up to *here* with dry, flaky skin. Enjoy the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that you're going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "Right out of the box, I could tell these mitts would be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already, and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively, but once I did, it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.84.
3. A bestselling tightening cream so you can join the legions of reviewers who have given it 5 stars for its visible results and delicious scent. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm and smooth skin while adding a little shimmer.
Promising review: "I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
4. A pack of nose pore patches for making your skincare dreams a reality by expunging gunk and excess oil from your nose while you sleep. The hardest part will be resisting the urge to touch your post-treatment skin now that it's as smooth as a baby seal.
Promising review: "It had to be said. These things are disgusting, that's why you should buy them. Squeeze part of your nose skin. Do a bunch of little pustules come out? Yeah, if you put one of these puppies on at night, you wake up, and that is all trapped inside that weird film. I dunno how it works. It's probably sorcery, but it's way less gross now that all that ugh is in that weird paper stuff and not waiting to be squeezed out of my nose like some kind of infected puss sponge." —Jack Sawyer
Get a seven-pack from Amazon for $9.98.
5. A hydrating lip-plumping gloss that'll have you doing a double take in the mirror. Are those my lips or Angelina Jolie's signature pout?! The set is complete with a minty sleeping mask, so you can give your lips the VIP treatment day and night.
6. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help your nails get all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month, with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out, and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
7. Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great, good moisturizer for your cuticles, and wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." —Tasha Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
8. A 3-in-1 nano facial steamer because you can buy this at-home unit for less than the price of an in-spa facial and treat yourself to daily steam sessions that can help moisturize skin and unclog pores. Plus, it's a humidifier *and* a towel warmer?! A steal!
The NanoSteamer comes with a five-piece blemish and blackhead extractor kit in addition to the facial steamer.
Promising review: "I’m turning 30 in a couple of weeks and wanted to upgrade my skincare routine, and this is a game changer. I said goodbye to crouching over a pot with a towel over my head, which made me not want to do it very often cause it was so much work. This is so much easier, and now I can steam more often and not once every eight months or so. Lol. After steaming then toner and face oil, my skin looked so glossy! I love this little apparatus!" —Dee Venus
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in teal and silver).
9. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers without the pricey salon trip.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
10. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks, refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.
11. An acupressure mat and pillow set with over 7,000 pressure points that may help stimulate nerves and improve blood circulation. It may also help relieve stress and muscle tension by literally laying down on it.
Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic, and be sure to talk to your doctor before using acupressure products to address muscle tension.
Promising review: "I love it. I first saw it on TikTok, and when I saw its benefits, I had to buy it. It’s really helped me sleep. Also great for stress. A little uncomfortable at first, but after the first five minutes, you get used to it. 10/10 recommend." —Serena Dimaggio
Get it from Amazon for $26.69+ (available in two sizes and 15 colors).