27 Shoes That Really Were Made For Spring

Cariuma shoes had been relentlessly advertised to me for a good long while, so when the opportunity popped up to try them, I jumped on it. Honestly, I didn't think they'd live up to the hype. I get blisters so incredibly easily, and my last two pairs of sneakers were total duds, continuing to rub me raw over a year later. I wasn't super optimistic when I slipped into my new shoes for an afternoon of errand-running, but by the end of the day, I was a Cariuma convert. They're cute, incredibly lightweight, and comfy right out of the thoughtfully packaged box (no plastic, recycled and recyclable — we love to see it). My Cariumas have quickly become my go-to shoe, and they continue to get comfier and comfier the longer I break them in, as the cork and memory foam sole mold to my feet. A year in, and so far, so great!



Get them from Cariuma for $129 (available in sizes 5–13 and six colors).