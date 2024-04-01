29 Shoes That Really Were Made For Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Chunky block heel sandals so you can toe the line between elegant and edgy, with a sturdy lug sole that'll help prevent any unwanted slippage on wet days.
Promising review: "I was so confident in the comfort of these shoes that I brought them to a wedding to be my comfortable dancing shoes. Everyone was shocked that they were my comfy option, but I was busy dancing the night away." —Lara Glennon
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 21 colors/prints).
2. Lookalike suede clogs that have been fondly referred to online as "potato shoes," which makes perfect sense since you're probably going to love this supremely comfortable shoe about as much as you love french fries and hash browns.
Promising review: "I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised. They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" —Alicia Lewis
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–14 and in seven colors).
3. Square-toe patent buckle flats for a reliable source of compliments since fashion math theory states you get to add a style point multiplier for every buckle present. That's just a fact.
Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these shoes! They are a great accessory to dress up any casual outfit as well as shine on a formal occasion!" —Dee Alexander
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–15 and in five colors).
4. Or almond-toe knit Mary Janes because these prioritize comfort in every way, from the breathable, stretchy fabric and padded, deodorizing insoles to the ingenious heel padding that prevents unwanted rubbing.
Vivaia is a small shoe brand founded in 2020 with the mission to create stylish and high-quality footwear. Many of the brand's shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and they've implemented a production process that actively works to reduce waste.
Bonus — they're machine washable!
Promising review: "Love the look and feel. Most comfortable flats I have ever owned. I'm a customer for life. My only problem is I don't know which color to choose next." —Josephine M.
Get them from Vivaia for $97 (available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors/styles).
5. Water-friendly Crocs sport sandals if you crave that signature Croc comfort and ease in a go-with-everything style that feels like a sneaky little secret between you and your feet.
Promising review: "These sandals are fantastic. You get the comfort of Crocs, but they look more sleek. I have been wearing them all over the house, and I'm excited to wear them all summer outside as well. Super cute and supportive." —Carson
Get them from Amazon for $23.51+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 16 colors).
6. Staple Cariuma sneakers to replace your cruddy white kicks with a fresh pair that feels even better than the good they do — for every pair purchased, two trees are planted. They're shockingly lightweight, come equipped with a foot-loving cork insole, and are built to last. I've been wearing mine constantly over the past year, and they still look great!
Cariuma shoes had been relentlessly advertised to me for a good long while, so when the opportunity popped up to try them, I jumped on it. Honestly, I didn't think they'd live up to the hype. I get blisters so incredibly easily, and my last two pairs of sneakers were total duds, continuing to rub me raw over a year later. I wasn't super optimistic when I slipped into my new shoes for an afternoon of errand-running, but by the end of the day, I was a Cariuma convert. They're cute, incredibly lightweight, and comfy right out of the thoughtfully packaged box (no plastic, recycled and recyclable — we love to see it). My Cariumas have quickly become my go-to shoe, and they continue to get comfier and comfier the longer I break them in, as the cork and memory foam sole mold to my feet. A year in, and so far, so great!
Get them from Cariuma for $129 (available in sizes 5–13 and eight colors).
7. A pair of sophisticated loafer mules so your heels can still enjoy a breath of fresh spring air while you procrastinate on getting that first pedi of the season and fully transition into sandals.
8. Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandals and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.
Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange them for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made, and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.
Get it from Nisolo for $110 (originally $138; available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).
9. Backless braided block heels for a statement shoe that'll turn heads with a sturdy heel that won't turn ankles.
Promising review: "I adore these shoes! The braided straps are nice and flexible, so they don't dig into the tender skin on your feet when you're walking in them. I found it doesn't hurt after wearing them for extended periods of time, which I attribute to the thick heel. I only have a handful of events where I wear open-toe shoes, and these are so versatile that I can really wear them with anything! I hope they go on sale soon so I can buy a pair in mocha...if I can wait that long :)" —Jena
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in standard and wide sizes 5–11 and in 27 colors/styles).
10. Embroidered Western ankle booties because the unofficially official uniform of spring is a long-sleeve dress and ankle booties. Bonus points for floral embroidery that is actually pretty groundbreaking, thank you very much, Miranda Priestly.
Get them from Lulus for $84 (available in sizes 6–10).
11. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you love the slip-on ease of flip-flops but hate the ankle-breaking lack of support.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops, I used the Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors, and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles will hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles), and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman
Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 52 colors).
12. Or minimalist slim Havaianas flip-flops with an on-trend square toe that gives this signature style the all-grown-up update it needs to blend seamlessly with your 2024 style.
Get them from Free People for $34 (available in sizes S–XL and in four colors).
13. Chic Toms cutout sandals featuring breathable fabric straps and a stacked heel to strike the perfect balance between sophisticated style and crucial walkability.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "I was surprised how much I loved wearing these heels. I hadn't worn them when I took them to my friend's wedding weekend festivities. Wore them for several days without ANY issues (other than my feet getting warm and swelling; not at fault of the shoes). That's when I wanted to get out of the shoes. Otherwise, these heels were so comfortable and cute!!! Very much recommend!" —kmark
Get them from Amazon for $45+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).