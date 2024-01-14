25 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you love the slip-on ease of flip-flops but hate the ankle-breaking lack of support.
2. Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining for those days when you need slipper-level comfort wrapped up in a professional-looking package.
Promising review: "Awesome! I’m a woman who wears a size 13 and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I’m going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and in 13 styles).
3. Polished heeled ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.
Promising review: "Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online but I am so glad I bought these. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" —Julia Alvarez
Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 15 colors/styles).
4. Durable Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive, molded insoles so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.
5. Italian leather day heels to finally convince you that it's possible to wear heels even on days with a packed schedule. The block heel is a walkable two inches high and the back secures with subtle elastic that'll prevent blister-causing slippage.
6. Or these wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline for a no-slip fit that won't make your feet wince at the mere thought of standing around in them all day.
7. Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandal and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.
8. Or some Rainbow huarache sandals if you're looking for a totally not basic pair of shoes that still let your little piggies breathe and see the light of day.
9. Chelsea rainboots with over 16,900 5-star ratings because they're ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $35? Pinch me.
10. Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.
11. Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers so you can clear up the brain space usually dedicated to handling shoe discomfort and fill it with more important things, like what color of these sneakers you're going to buy next.
12. Lace-up loafers with more than 23,000 5-star ratings that reviewers say are remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
13. Chunky Dansko clogs if you're looking for a versatile shoe that your boss and your feet will both approve of.
14. Canvas Bobs slip-on shoes with deceptively cushy footbeds because comfortable shoes shouldn't have to look like you bought them from a podiatrist.
15. Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.
16. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!
17. Block heel sandals for making the after-work walk from the office to the bar an actually-not-painful experience, even if you left your commute shoes at home.
18. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots that scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feed in a soft cushiony sole with every step.
19. These slip-on cork sandals if you've had your eyes on ~another~ pair of pricier, cushioned kicks and have been holding out for a worthy alternative. Here she is.
20. All-purpose lace-up boots because they're perfect for virtually any occasion. Made from recycled synthetic wool and repurposed marine plastic, this versatile style is cute enough for brunch but tough enough for muddy hiking trails.
21. Chic tassel loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.
22. Squishy nonslip slippers to wear inside or out for loads of comfort and support without the foot-sweating side effects of your fuzzy-wuzzy slippers.
23. Embroidered floral high tops for every former scene kid with a soft spot for a canvas sneaker. These have all the same comfort you remember with modern details that blend with your 2023 style.
BANGS Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe.
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. the embroidery is sturdy and has held up to many hikes already. I get compliments all the time on them!!" —alisha
Get it from BANGS Shoes for $85 (available in women's sizes 5–10.5 and men's sizes 3.5–9).