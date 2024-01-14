Skip To Content
    25 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

    Come for the sneakers you expect, but stay for the office-ready heels you didn't.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you love the slip-on ease of flip-flops but hate the ankle-breaking lack of support.

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops I wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles) and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman

    Get it from Amazon for $22.41+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 55 colors).

    2. Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining for those days when you need slipper-level comfort wrapped up in a professional-looking package. 

    a reviewer wearing jeans and a pair of pointed-toe loafers with an animal print
    a reviewer photo of a pair of black pointed-toe loafers
    Promising review: "Awesome! I’m a woman who wears a size 13 and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I’m going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and in 13 styles). 

    3. Polished heeled ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.

    a reviewer photo of a pair of black ankle boots with a small block heel and a buckle along the back heel
    a reviewer wearing a light tan ankle boot with a short block heel and cutouts along the back heel
    Promising review: "Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online but I am so glad I bought these. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" —Julia Alvarez

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 15 colors/styles). 

    4. Durable Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive, molded insoles so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.

    I cannot say enough wonderful things about these sandals. They required ZERO break-in time and were ready for long-term wear right out of the box. For a hiking sandal, I think they still look sleek enough to pair with a casual sundress, and they keep my feet cool while still managing to put an actually supportive sole between my feet and the sidewalk. I've worn them constantly for close to three years now and they still look basically perfect.

    Get it from Amazon for $46.13+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 20 colors).

    5. Italian leather day heels to finally convince you that it's possible to wear heels even on days with a packed schedule. The block heel is a walkable two inches high and the back secures with subtle elastic that'll prevent blister-causing slippage. 

    a model wearing black jeans with black square-toe block heels
    a pair of the same shoes in tan
    Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D

    Get it from Everlane for $175 (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors). 

    6. Or these wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline for a no-slip fit that won't make your feet wince at the mere thought of standing around in them all day.

    Promising review: "These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip-flops, or sneakers. And I have to say — these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" —CaliGirl89

    Get it from Amazon for $16.60+ (available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and in 22 colors).

    7. Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandal and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.

    Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.

    Get it from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).

    8. Or some Rainbow huarache sandals if you're looking for a totally not basic pair of shoes that still let your little piggies breathe and see the light of day.

    a model wearing the rainbow sandals
    Artesanías Camila is a Carthage, Texas-based shop from Blanca Olivera. All of their Mexican-inspired huaraches, bags, hats, and apparel are handmade, beautifully intricate, and 100% joy-inducing.

    Promising review: "These shoes are spectacular in person and I’ve already received so many compliments! The fit is roomy enough to accommodate wide feet and the color is very vivid. I’m looking forward to giving the sandals lots of use — thanks for a fantastic product!" —dirtybeet6

    Get them from Artesanías Camila on Etsy for $43.20 (available in sizes 5–10 and in four colors). 

    9. Chelsea rainboots with over 16,900 5-star ratings because they're ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $35? Pinch me.

    a reviewer photo of someone wearing the boots with thick gray socks and jeans
    Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." —epop86

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 15 colors).

    10. Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.

    a reviewer photo of someone wearing black leggings and the rainboots outside
    Promising review: "I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out the package. No blisters or discomfort. I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." —Kindra Nyberg

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and in seven colors).

    11. Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers so you can clear up the brain space usually dedicated to handling shoe discomfort and fill it with more important things, like what color of these sneakers you're going to buy next.

    a reviewer holding up the off white sneakers with a green reebok label
    Promising review: "I love how they fit!! Accurate to size. They are so cute and comfy and even though I tie them they are still easy to put on and take off without untying them! They go with so many outfits too!!! They are comfy with orrrrr without socks 🎉" —Nevaeh

    Get them from Amazon for $47.59+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 11 styles).

    12. Lace-up loafers with more than 23,000 5-star ratings that reviewers say are remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfortable it’s like walking on a cloud. I wear these whenever I can. They look cute with shorts, jeans, and some work pants." —Shannon

    Get them from Amazon for $48.74+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 18 styles).

    13. Chunky Dansko clogs if you're looking for a versatile shoe that your boss and your feet will both approve of.

    Promising review: "I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, now, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day walking around London without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. Also, look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" —Sara E. Guterbock

    Get them from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in three colors).

    14. Canvas Bobs slip-on shoes with deceptively cushy footbeds because comfortable shoes shouldn't have to look like you bought them from a podiatrist.

    Promising review: "I have been looking everywhere to find a comfortable work shoes for business casual clothing. I don't even want to show how many blisters I got during the search that never seemed to end until I met this guy! This is so comfortable. I want to purchase in different colors soon. It never gave me blisters and I love how soft the memory foam is at the bottom. The for was perfect for my usual size as well." —Kate

    Get it from Amazon for $31.45+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and in 15 colors).

    15. Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.

    Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo

    Get them from Amazon for $67.70+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 styles).

    16. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!

    Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

    17. Block heel sandals for making the after-work walk from the office to the bar an actually-not-painful experience, even if you left your commute shoes at home.

    Promising review: "They are super comfortable. Also, the heel is just right. Not too low or too high, perfect for daily use, looking sophisticated but still comfortable!" —Keren Meshulam h

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors/styles).

    18. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots that scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feed in a soft cushiony sole with every step.

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toes area can feel a little tight. But I really love them and I can tell theyll get more and more comfortable as I wear them! Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now but they have served me well!" —S Marshall

    Get it from Amazon for $42.43+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors/styles).

    19. These slip-on cork sandals if you've had your eyes on ~another~ pair of pricier, cushioned kicks and have been holding out for a worthy alternative. Here she is.

    A whole bunch of reviewers compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they offer loads of comfort for a great price.

    Promising review: "It’s true these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these they are extremely comfortable right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks that take several weeks to break in. The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks but for the price you can’t beat it." —Ashley

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11, two widths, and in 20 colors).

    20. All-purpose lace-up boots because they're perfect for virtually any occasion. Made from recycled synthetic wool and repurposed marine plastic, this versatile style is cute enough for brunch but tough enough for muddy hiking trails.

    a. model wearing the boots in tan
    Thesus is a mission-driven, Toronto, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.

    Promising review: "Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy. Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made- thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy 😊" —Dalia

    Get it from Thesus for $168+ (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors).

    21. Chic tassel loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

    Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these and guess what, they look great with jeans too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect too which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan

    Get it from Amazon for $57.79+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and in 15 colors/styles).

    22. Squishy nonslip slippers to wear inside or out for loads of comfort and support without the foot-sweating side effects of your fuzzy-wuzzy slippers.

    Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green

    Get them from Amazon for $19.98 (available in women's sizes 4–12.5, men's sizes 3–12, and in 22 colors).

    23. Embroidered floral high tops for every former scene kid with a soft spot for a canvas sneaker. These have all the same comfort you remember with modern details that blend with your 2023 style. 

    a model wearing a tan canvas hightop sneaker with floral embroidery along the side
    BANGS Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. the embroidery is sturdy and has held up to many hikes already. I get compliments all the time on them!!" —alisha

    Get it from BANGS Shoes for $85 (available in women's sizes 5–10.5 and men's sizes 3.5–9). 

    24. Low wedge sandals with stretchy elastic straps that'll absorb foot sweat and are great for people with wide feet, different-sized feet, or bunions.

    Promising review: "Planned a last-minute international beach trip and assumed that my trip would be spent in flip-flops. Nope. These I purchased at the last minute as a backup and they worked miracles. They fit my wide feet (one is wider than the other and both fit with the stretchy straps), they were comfortable, and I wore them seven times in seven days. Great arch support. Simply felt great. I will buy every other color and they will be my go-to all summer! Also, I stopped wearing heels a couple of years ago due to ankle challenges and the small heel on these is no problem." —Lisa

    Get them from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).

    25. Timeless block heel mules with a slim buckled strap if you still think "comfortable" and "heels" don't belong in the same sentence. These beauties are here to prove you wrong.

    Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions.

    Heads up! Some colors are Final Sale and not eligible for returns.

    Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*

    Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors).

    You happily walking down the street without foot pain:

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.