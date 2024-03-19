If Your Footwear Needs A Refresh, Here Are 29 Pairs Of Shoes And Slippers From Amazon To Help

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Canvas lace-up loafers with more than 24,000 5-star ratings that reviewers say are remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
2. Water-friendly Crocs sport sandals if you crave that signature Croc comfort and ease in a go-with-everything style that feels like a sneaky little secret between you and your feet.
3. Lace-up platform oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!
Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud, and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow, and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes,' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia
Price: $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors)
4. Faux leather quilted slip-on sneakers with memory foam soles for when decision paralysis takes over just as you're about to leave the house. Never fear! These sneakers are here and are the perfect pick for just about any occasion on your calendar.
5. Almond-toe flat Chelsea boots so you can experience the rare joy of a supremely chic style that's way more comfortable than it has any right to be.
Promising review: "I slipped these boots on. I wasn't hopeful. I've been so disappointed by other boots in the past. I was shocked. They are SOOOO comfortable; I was walking on air. The look was sleek. Love these boots. Just ordered another pair in tan." —Pegine
Price: $42.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors/styles)
6. Two-tone memory foam slippers because they're everything slippers rarely are but always should be — cute, cushy, breathable, and easy to clean. Just throw 'em in the wash!
Reviewers say this style runs small, so you might want to consider ordering a size up.
Promising review: "These are very nice slippers. They are comfortable and well-constructed. Been using them for a few months now, and they still look like new. Love the color and also the fact that the sole is rubber and easy to clean." —Natacha
Price: $23.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in and in eight colors)
7. Lookalike suede clogs that have been fondly referred to online as "potato shoes," which makes perfect sense since you're probably going to love this supremely comfortable shoe about as much as you love French fries and hash browns.
Promising review: "I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised. They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" —Alicia Lewis
Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–14 and in seven colors)
8. Canvas high-top sneakers if a new pair of Converse is calling your name, but your bank account disagrees wholeheartedly. This budget-friendly version won't even feel like a compromise since lots of reviewers say they like these even better.
Promising review: "OK, hear me out. I actually like these way better than Converse All-Stars. They’re way more flexible on the foot and you don’t have to break them in. BUT! If you’re going to do a lot of walking in them, buy the gel insoles. They’re perfect!!" —Shelby Green
Price: $20.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–15, men's sizes 3–13, and in 18 styles)
9. Squishy nonslip slippers to wear inside or out for loads of cloud-like comfort and support.
Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green
Price: $14.98+ (available in women's sizes 4–12.5, men's sizes 3–12, and in 19 colors)
10. Backless braided block heels for a statement shoe that'll turn heads with a sturdy heel that won't turn ankles.
Promising review: "I adore these shoes! The braided straps are nice and flexible, so they don’t dig into the tender skin on your feet when you’re walking in them. I found it doesn’t hurt after wearing them for extended periods of time, which I attribute to the thick heel. I only have a handful of events where I wear open-toe shoes, and these are so versatile that I can really wear them with anything! I hope they go on sale soon so I can buy a pair in mocha...if I can wait that long :)" —Jena
Price: $34.98+ (available in standard and wide sizes 5–11 and in 27 colors/styles)
11. Chunky block heel sandals so you can toe the line between elegant and edgy with a sturdy lug sole that'll help prevent any unwanted slippage on wet days.
Promising review: "I was so confident in the comfort of these shoes that I brought them to a wedding to be my comfortable dancing shoes. Everyone was shocked that they were my comfy option, but I was busy dancing the night away." —Lara Glennon
Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 21 colors/prints)
12. Casual canvas slip-on sneakers with breathable terry lining — if you don't crave a shoe you can reliably throw on without socks when you just want to get out the door, you're lying.
Promising review: "Love my first pair of FunkyMonkey shoes so much...I ordered two more pairs! They are like walking on a cushion. They fit well...they are super comfortable...they look good. I wondered what kind of shoe I was buying with the name FunkyMonkey...but the price won me over. Now, the shoe itself is a winner for me. Love them!" —txpauline
Price: $23.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 26 colors/styles)
13. Cozy Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.
My fellow BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga already loves these Uggs:
"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table), but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size, so no worries about sizing up or down."
Price: $149.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 26 styles)