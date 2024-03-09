27 Purchases That Gave Reviewers Zero Buyer's Remorse

1. A detangling kids leave-in conditioner that'll help tame frizz, hydrate curls, reduce breakage, and just generally decrease the amount of time spent fussing over your kid's hair — something you'll both be grateful for.
Promising review: "Five stars, hands down. This product has saved me. Every morning was a disaster when it came time to brush my 5-year-old daughter's hair. Now, thanks to this spray, it is so much easier. This is the first product out of probably 50 that I have actually not regretted buying!" —Amanda Wiles
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because boring things like work calls and chores are a lot more enjoyable when you're not tethered to your tech by cumbersome cords. Better yet, these come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in just one easy step.
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE SO MUCH!!! I never write reviews, but I am enjoying these earbuds so much right now that I had to share the news! I have SO many pairs of earbuds. I don't love any of them...including the Apple AirPods and Jaybird Runs. They are average and overpriced if you ask me! The TOZO T10s blow them all away in price point (obviously) but also sound quality, comfort, and look. I LOVE the wireless charging capability, which is a huge reason why I purchased them. No buyer's remorse here! Awesome product!" —Katie G.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to save loads of time on one of the most unexpected and tedious parenting chores — quartering grapes for child-safe snacking.
Promising review: "My husband thought I was ridiculous for buying this when we have knives at home. I almost felt a little silly, too; however, I do not regret my purchase at all. I can cut large amounts of grapes so much faster than using a knife! Comes apart easily for cleaning. Cuts into a great size for toddlers." —Ryleigh Debroux
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in blue and green).
4. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of constantly lugging out the vacuum. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "The only regret I have is I didn’t buy it sooner. I have four dogs and one cat, and I’m constantly vacuuming my furniture because I hate having guest over, and when they sit on my couch, I become instantly horrified when they stand up and have half a dog attached to their clothing. This works great! Picks up hair instantly. I’m kind of embarrassed how much hair it picked up when trying it. Definitely a must-buy for all pet parents." —Jessica Collins
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers for ultra discreet coverage that's totally waterproof, so you can skip the bra without fear of a nip slip even if you're on the dance floor busting moves and sweating up a storm.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely amazing. I have bought these, like, five times now over the years and never once regretted it for a moment." —Hannah D.
"These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing, and they were perfect. I usually use petals, but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal, and my nipple still shows, but these covered my boobs perfectly, and you couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews, but I had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two sizes, with or without lift, and five shades).
6. An electric wine opener so you can crack open a bottle with just the click of a button (literally). It looks very sleek sitting in the charging dock on a countertop or bar cart, and includes a foil cutter for a clean slice every time.
I received this as a birthday gift, and though it is one of the most unnecessary things that I own, I LOVE it. It looks very cool and expensive in person. I can almost guarantee anyone who partakes in wine, even occasionally, will love this!
Promising review: "I read the reviews on here, and they seemed 50/50. I got this for my mom for Christmas, and it has opened MANY a bottle since then! Some reviews said it stopped working after a few bottles, but wine flows through this house like water, and this opener is still going strong! We leave it on its charger, and it looks nice with the blue light shining. No buyer's remorse here." —Sadie Goldberg
Get it from Amazon for $21.20.
7. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising reviews: "I bought it because I saw it on TikTok, and I do not regret getting it! It's easy to use and smells nice, a big difference from other products with chemical smells. Will definitely be buying it again!" —Andrea
"This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow, this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A portable vacuum with multiple attachments because mud and slush season isn't doing your car's cleanliness any favors. This vacuum conveniently plugs into the car's aux outlet and has a SUPER long cord so you can easily suck up every mess (even ones in the back seat) on the go.
Promising review: "Suction power: Literally better than my Shop-Vac and has all the accouterments that match its adorable size. THE POWER SUPPLY: only plugs into the car lighter. However, I tested it out just once so far, and I'm so excited that I am buying an adapter to see if I can use it in my studio. (The struggle is real in the war on dust on the behalf of resin). It comes with an extra filter, which just raises the bar for other vacuums for me. No buyer's remorse as of yet. I'll let ya know if that changes." —Jessi James
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in two colors and a cordless version).
9. Some seamless bra liners made from an ultra-soft blend of cotton and bamboo to prevent under-boob sweat stains and all the chafing and discomfort that comes with it.
Promising review: "When we are introduced to bras, we should be told about these as well. They completely soften the bra line, and even on the hottest days, they protect from boob sweat. My only regret is I didn't know about these years ago." —OtterMom
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL and three color combinations).
10. An all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit if you've got a heavy shedder on your hands that you're constantly taking to the groomers. This genius gadget combines a mix of de-shedding and grooming attachments with vacuum suction so you can easily manage your pet's coat at home without the usual (hairy) mess.
The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, an electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head, and a cleaning brush for collecting fallen pet hair.
Promising review: "Honestly I was worried the price wouldn't be worth it, but I've been brushing my short-haired German shepherd every single day for over two weeks now with no letup in the amount of shedding, and it's taken about the equal amount of time to clean up her fur afterward. As it could be said, it's total fur domination in my house. I live in fur, and my clothes right out of the dryer have fur; I'm probably breathing fur at this point. I got this, and it's a total game changer. When I brushed her and pushed the button to vacuum the fur up, it just...disappeared. My jaw dropped, and any buyer's remorse I had waiting for it to be delivered faded instantly. Well worth the cost." —Chelsea
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (clip the $20 coupon on the product page to get this price).
11. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic! We have a shower that is a soap scum magnet. Used this once, and the shower never shined so brightly. Also had a sink with some unknown stains. I’d tried everything to clean it but never had any luck. Used this, and the stains are gone. No regrets for this purchase." —Sunfire
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).