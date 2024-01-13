I’m Sorry But If You Don’t Own These 31 Products, You’re Doing Winter Wrong

1. A UV-free sunlight therapy lamp because less daylight can take a toll on your mental health, and a little sun simulation can go a long way toward helping you not feel so utterly drained before, during, and after the workday.
Read more about how light therapy can potentially help with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I was extremely skeptical if this light would do anything. I live in the Chicago area where during the winter we often do not get any sun. After about 10 days passed with no sun, I felt like I needed something to make me feel better. After using it for a few days now I actually do feel better and I had VERY low expectations that it would do anything. I'm pleasantly surprised and highly suggest it. It's small and sits on my desk, and is very easy to work." —Jeff S. Katz
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A battery-operated fabric shaver to help rescue well-loved knits from the horrors of aging — lint, matted fibers, and pilling, oh my! It's like a tiny vacuum; just empty the detachable lint catcher when you're done and enjoy your revitalized sweater.
Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing. When I first got it I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing...but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in six colors and two styles).
3. An anti-slip steering wheel cover if you long for a future where your hands aren't freezing for the first 10 minutes of your commute. This universal design works in most vehicles, and is made from a combination of mesh and microfiber that is anti-slip and keeps your wheel warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Promising review: "First of all I love the way it looks. Very comfortable on my hand. The mesh and leather combination gives it a unique look and makes it comfortable to hold in cold or hot weather. It wasn't too hard to put on. I managed to put it on on my own without any tools but it is still gripped onto the steering wheel." —Cesar Vargas
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four colors).
4. A pair of thick fleece-lined joggers for perpetually cold snuggle-bugs searching for an incognito wearable blanket. And you thought sweatpants couldn't get any cozier!
Most reviewers recommend sizing up! AND you can snag a matching fleece-lined zip-up hoodie here.
Promising review: "If you're thinking about buying these, DO IT. They are thick-thigh approved!! They fit and feel amazing. The inside is so soft and cozy but they still have some stretch to them." —Cecilia
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
5. A pair of heavy-duty escape tracks that are a lifesaver when your parked car greets you with spinning tires thanks to copious snow. No pushing or towing required thanks to "teeth" that'll help your car gain traction and get moving.
Maxsa is a family-owned small business on a missions to create products that make people's live's easier, including auto accessories, home electronics, replacement parts, and more.
Promising review: "Bought these a few months ago and have since used them twice in a situation where I had gotten stuck; both were in deep snow and they did their job and held up fine. Definitely happy with my purchase and would buy again" —Josh Newland
Get them from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four styles and in three colors).
6. A moisturizing saline gel so you can put an end to the frequent nosebleeds and restore some desperately needed moisture to your dry, irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me and I only purchased a very small tube not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. It helps put moisturize your nose. In the winter my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I needed something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube not knowing if I would like it or not and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
7. A customizable door draft stopper because you're paying top dollar for heat and not about to let any of that money go to waste. This works to plug up gaps that prevent your home from being cooled or heated with max efficiency. Simply cut to size, slide under your door, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.
Promising review: "It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill we’re definitely buying more and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." —Kellykelly
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
8. Plus some self-adhesive insulating weather strips to apply to the edges of drafty windows and doors to help keep cold air in, hot air out, and even dampen the sound of your roommate's three-hour-long Zoom meeting.
Promising review: "Can't beat the price! Great adhesive strength. Using in Texas weather on doors to seal air leaks. The weatherproofing material itself is very pliable and soft, presuming it weathers the heat and humidity. Can split a roll into two thinner strips doubling your coverage or can double insulate using the entire roll offering a lot of flexibility." —Paul K.
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).
9. An exfoliating mitt if you know that winter means more hot chocolate *and* more dry, bumpy skin. This buffs dead skin away right before your eyes, which is delightfully disgusting especially when you get to feel just how SMOOTH your skin is after.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A small-but-mighty portable air compressor with real-time pressure monitoring for easily inflating flat car and bike tires wherever you are. It's got a built-in LED light for easy nighttime use, and ultra-fast one-minute inflation to get you back on the road in practically no time at all.
Promising review: "Words cannot describe how much I hate dealing with gas stations — whether it’s getting gas, car wash, or air for my tires, I really hate being at the gas station for any length of time. I live in the Pittsburgh area so the up-and-down weather wreaks havoc on my tire pressure and I am TRULY GRATEFUL to be able to check my tire pressure and fill them up from the comfort of my home. This device couldn’t be easier to use and the fact that you can lock the nozzle in place and fill the air hands-free is just wonderful. I never leave reviews but chef’s kiss on this product. Can’t recommend enough." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in four colors).
11. Cozy Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.
My fellow BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga already loves these Uggs:
"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
Get them from Amazon for $149.95 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and in 27 styles).
12. Plus, a suede and nubuck cleaning brush because winter weather tends to wreak havoc on your suede shoes. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required so you and your favorite shoes can reunite for another (hopefully drier) outing.
Shacke is a small manufacturer based out of Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.
Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoed once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three styles).
13. A plush self-warming pet bed so your perpetually cold chihuahua or picky kitty has a cozy spot to nap when you're not available to be their personal space heater. It's lined with a Mylar interior that reflects your pet's body heat for top-tier coziness without any electricity.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes swears by it: "This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat *not* in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys 🥹), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!
"Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is 'Chonky'), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!!"
Get it from Amazon for $23.29.
14. A pack of slow-cooker liners if you love ringing in soup season with the set-it-and-forget-it ease of a slow cooker, but hate all the scrubbing usually involved once meal time is over. With these liners, cleanup is a breeze and you can even experiment with multi-dish cooking.
Promising review: "I use these every single time I make something in my crockpot. It cuts down (A LOT) on the time I spend cleaning up after dinner and when I have been at work all day, that’s really nice. I have bought them four times in the past three years and the quality has never decreased, they are just great." —Julia Montoya
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $3.48.
15. Plus, a Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray so you can freeze and reheat said servings of soup or sauce without defrosting an entire container and committing to the same meal for days on end.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Each cube holds one serving, or one cup, of soup or sauce! Plus, each tray comes with a lid that makes it easy to stack in the freezer even if you're short on space.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
16. The ever-reliable O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream to treat your perpetually dry, cracked human hands to something a little stronger than the average moisturizer. This famous formula locks in hydration, while creating a protective barrier to prevent future moisture loss.
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.
Promising review: "I live in a dry climate, which often leads to small painful cracks on my fingers almost all year round. This product is unlike anything I’ve used in the past. If you have dry, sensitive, thin skin on your fingers and hands, I highly recommend using this item to avoid experiencing this problem." —dlswimmer
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
17. A compact personal heater for bringing the heat wherever you need it most, like your desk by the world's draftiest window where you spend entirely too much of your time.
Promising review: "My office was FREEZING due to unfixable circumstances. This little heater is great. It does not have to gear up; it immediately starts putting out heat when turned on. The top and sides remain cool while the device is on. I sit directly in front of the heater, and I’m not too hot or too cool; it’s perfect. I sit underneath an air vent, and this little thing cancels out the freezing air much to my liking. My office is small and enclosed, so the heat fills the entire space after a while (maybe 45–60 minutes). Good buy! I recommend it!" —BB.J
Get it on Amazon for $17.90+ (available in four colors).
18. Plus, a mini desktop humidifier that'll help combat dry winter air with a constant (and silent) stream of on-demand moisture. I can practically hear your flaky skin sighing with relief.
My skin gets flakey patches whenever the seasons change and my nose becomes downright painful in the winter from dryness. Not only did this little humidifier totally solve those problems, but it's still going strong a full year later after many, many hours of use. The bottom screws off, so it's a breeze to refill and it's all but silent, so no worries if you leave it running during a meeting. Occasionally, the mist hole on top gets a little clogged since I just fill it with regular tap water (if you're ambitious enough to use filtered water this may not happen?), but after wiping it out with a swab it's good as new. Highly, highly recommend to anyone who spends way too much time sitting at a desk.
Get it from Amazon for $22.97 (available in black and white).