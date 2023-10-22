39 Products That Embody “Practical, But Make It Fun”

I received this as a birthday gift and though it is one of the most unnecessary things that I own, I LOVE it. It looks very cool and expensive in person. I can almost guarantee anyone who partakes in wine, even occasionally, will love this!

Promising review: "This wine opener is easy to use and reliable. It really is the best wine opener I have ever owned. The blue light stays lit as I keep it plugged in all the time so it serves as a kitchen nightlight as well. It has never pushed a cork into the bottle like my previous opener and the foil cutter on the right side cuts through the foil wrapping every time too. Im actually thinking about gifting one of these to my brother." —Suzanne Law

Get it from Amazon for $24.50.