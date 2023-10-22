39 Products That Embody “Practical, But Make It Fun”

1. A pair of lightsaber chopsticks for an out-of-this-world mealtime experience any Star Wars fan will love! A set comes with two pairs, so any future food battles can be settled the Jedi way.
This set includes two pairs of lightsaber chopsticks, and batteries are included!
Promising review: "These are the coolest chopsticks I have ever seen. The instructions for use and cleaning were clear and concise and the light that they give off is amazing!" —Jennifer P. Lane
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in two styles).
2. A pack of dumbbell exercise cards that'll help you craft a personalized at-home workout even if you're a total beginner. Each card has detailed, illustrated instructions for every exercise. It's also a great way to keep your routine feeling fresh. Just shuffle the deck!
Promising review: "The deck contains more exercises than one would ever need. Would work for beginners and experienced lifters. I like that you can assemble a small set of exercises and then just work your way through the cards, and that the workouts selected can target certain muscle groups. I am happy with the product." —Michael D. Brown
Get it from Amazon for $19.75 (available in 18 other workout styles).
3. A set of eye-popping fine point pens because why settle for just black and blue pens when you could have all the colors of the rainbow at your disposal?
These are designed not to bleed through thin pages, so all your planners and journals can get the flair pen treatment.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99.
4. A pack of Skin1004's Zombie masks to enjoy the skin-tightening, fine line-reducing benefits this mask promises, with the added bonus of 15 entertaining minutes of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead. It'll just make that post-facial reveal all the sweeter!
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus it's fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." —raine
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.
5. A pair of microfiber mop slippers if you thought there was absolutely no way to make cleaning the floors fun. Think again!
Promising review: "I love this so much. It feels a lot like hotel slippers but less flimsy because of the mop part. You will not feel like you’re wearing a mop when wearing these. I have hardwood floors, so I vacuum a lot and rarely mop. These work so well in getting the dirt off the floor just by walking around doing your daily thing. I just throw the whole thing in the wash when it gets dirty!" —passionfrootgreentea
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 4 sizes and in 16 styles).
6. An electric wine opener so you can crack open a bottle with just the click of a button (literally). It looks very sleek sitting in the charging dock on a countertop or bar cart and includes a foil cutter for a clean slice every time.
I received this as a birthday gift and though it is one of the most unnecessary things that I own, I LOVE it. It looks very cool and expensive in person. I can almost guarantee anyone who partakes in wine, even occasionally, will love this!
Promising review: "This wine opener is easy to use and reliable. It really is the best wine opener I have ever owned. The blue light stays lit as I keep it plugged in all the time so it serves as a kitchen nightlight as well. It has never pushed a cork into the bottle like my previous opener and the foil cutter on the right side cuts through the foil wrapping every time too. Im actually thinking about gifting one of these to my brother." —Suzanne Law
Get it from Amazon for $24.50.
7. A ridiculously charming exfoliating stick that's a novel and shockingly effective way to draw out excess sebum, whiteheads, and blackheads from your pores. And after you're done ogling at all the gunk that's been evicted from your face, just give it a rinse and reuse later.
Promising review: "I've had blackheads all around my lips for years, and nothing seemed to work. I tried exfoliating, lip masks, steaming, and using a blackhead vacuum, pore strips, face masks — you name it, I tried it. I was about to give up until I saw this cute little guy and the great reviews. After two weeks of using it every other day, the pores around my mouth are 90% clear! It's wild how much this helps! I will continue this regimen until every last blackhead is vanquished. Thanks Tako!!" —Annika Traner
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for adding an enchanting and not-too-bright glow to any hallway or bathroom when those 2 a.m. gotta-go urges hit.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice so I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A too-cute Dracula garlic crusher because it minces several cloves at once with a simple twist of his head. Keep your hands odor free and the vampires at bay. Well, all of them except this one!
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I was getting very tired of the garlic presses that turn garlic into a mush and require incredible force to mash the clove into unrecognizable oblivion. This is far easier and turns the garlic into pieces rather than mush." —C. Pearlman
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
10. A teensy tissue box home to transform that busy name-brand box into modern decor, complete with tear- and snot-absorbing "smoke" coming out the top.
Promising review: "Such a cute alternative to ugly tissue boxes! Whyyyyyy are tissue box designs soooooo ugly?! Nothing ever goes with my decor, and there are 50 different prints in a package. These are a great solution to keep everything neutral and looking great. They're a pretty lightweight plastic, so they do tend to move around when you pull out a tissue, but it's not a big deal." —Heather W
Get it from Amazon for $8.
11. Durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers if minimalist shoes just aren't your thing. Not only do these make a bold statement, but they'll keep your feet happy even after a full work day.
Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work — 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen — NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After I'm done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." —Kay
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 22 colors).
12. A set of Globbles so you can stop picking your nails and start joining the legions of TikTokers already loving this stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are not just fun to squeeze and stretch, but they also stick to pretty much any flat surface without leaving behind messy residue.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45.
13. A retro-inspired pixel art Bluetooth speaker that does a lot more than just play music. Besides functioning as an alarm, notification center, and more, the speaker also pairs with an app where you can select from pre-made pixel art designs or create your own to display on the programmable LED screen.
Promising review: "I love it! It's so cute and it fits perfectly with the decorations by my gaming setup. I love that you can change the pixels to what you want them to be with the app. I also love that you can play games on it; I think that's really cool. I was not expecting the sound quality to be so good — it sounds so clear! Just a side note: The noises the keys make are so so satisfying!!" —Asjani
Get it from Amazon for