Pet Owners With Old Dogs Swear By These 27 Useful Products

1. A plush, self-warming pet bed so your perpetually cold senior has a cozy spot to nap when you're not available to be their personal space heater. It's lined with a Mylar interior that reflects your pet's body heat for top-tier coziness without any electricity.
Promising review: "I was concerned that my senior pooch, who sleeps in the corner of my bedroom, wasn’t warm enough on cold nights (I turn down the heat) even though his old bed had several layers of blankets and a pillow. So this one seemed ideal ... I put this one inside his old bed (a hand-me-down from a larger dog), and he took to it immediately! It’s the perfect size for him (a beagle/Corgi cross, maybe), and he looks very happy all snuggled up in it." —Karen Templeton
2. An immunity-boosting senior allergy supplement because your dog's endless scratching could be seasonal allergies. Fortunately, these soft chews not only help with itchy allergic reactions and skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
Promising review: "Have a senior pittie who has sensitive skin. Started scratching like mad out of the blue so bad and so hard she made her neck a bloody mess. The vet put her on Apoquel ($$$ and with lots of side effects), which helped a little after a month but did not stop her nonstop scratching. After lots of research switched to Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites Senior Advanced. Within a week, all scratching stopped, and her skin had healed. After three months, she is still doing great, and we are keeping her on these chews; plus, she loves them. Do your research and know what your dog's problems and tastes are — we worked with our vet to understand if her issues were seasonal, every day, or related to food allergies." —Jenn W
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $35.97 (available in four other styles).
3. A TikTok-famous Little Green upholstery cleaner for effortlessly sucking up messes and returning carpets, furniture, and even car interiors that have been sullied by your pet back to their former glory.
Promising review: "This little machine really works. I've only used it on individual carpets. Sadly my senior dog managed to have accidents on every carpet in the house that I just had professionally cleaned! I didn't want to hire the professional again. I was skeptical about this machine but it really worked well. The price is very reasonable." —Frances
4. Plus, a machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution to get floors and rugs back to their original, pre-pet color without any harsh chemicals.
Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.
Promising review: "We have two dogs (both senior) and a cat, so I bought this solution hoping it would be the answer to eliminating the spots, stains, and odors in our carpet. I’m SO glad I did! It pulled up some tough spots and stains and made some stubborn odors disappear. I was super pleased with the way our carpets looked afterwards, and the pleasant, clean scent left behind was an added bonus. Just bought another bottle to have on hand for next time!" —MKale
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three scents and two sizes).
5. An interactive snuffle mat if your doggo needs a bit of extra mental stimulation, even with limited mobility. Hide treats around the mat for a fun feeding game that encourages natural foraging skills and even folds up for easy travel.
Promising review: "It's a great activity for an older dog who is limited in mobility. My dog was having a hard time moving around and I wanted to get her something to keep her somewhat active and the snuffle matt is great choice for her to keep her mental state working. Even my youngest dog loves it too." —DiannaAbz
6. A cruelty-free pet ear cleanser that'll gently (but effectively) flush out built-up dirt to keep your furry friend's ears happy and healthy without a trip to the groomer. It'll be a nice change of pace when your dog's ears flip inside out, and they don't elicit gasps of horror.
Promising review: "I have a 12-year-old dog who suffered from chronic ear problems that resulted in expensive vet bills. A dog trainer I met told me about Zymox, and I ordered it right away. As soon as I noticed symptoms, I followed the instructions, and the dog responded immediately. The ear did not get worse; it completely cleared up in seven days. Most of my dog's ear problems are from allergies and bacteria, and it works for both!" —Vicki Lynne R
7. A swivel bin pooper scooper and rake so you can stay as far away from your dog's business as humanly possible. This long-handled bin can fit a whole yard's worth of poo and includes a rake that makes cleanup a contactless, near-effortless affair.
Promising review: "We have people over to visit at least once a week. When we are going to use the backyard I have to go through the property to pick up the presents our 15-year-old puppy leaves. I used to use an old coal shovel and a rake. With this, I save my back so much struggle. I bought the disposable bags intended for use with it, but soon found out that the plastic bags you get a the supermarket do the job very well. Forget the hard work and get this." —Donald Norman
8. A nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog's overgrown nails and getting to the groomer's is harder than ever. It's extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "It's getting harder to take our senior girl out for a spa day, so I ordered these to try our hands at trimming her nails at home. While she didn't love it, she did tolerate it, and it saved her the stress of going to either the vet or a groomer. They were fairly quiet, worked well, and were easy to use. They were a great value as by the second use they will have paid for themselves." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
9. A snout soother stick for when the weather (or your dog's incessant licking) results in a dry, cracked snoot in need of some TLC. This award-winning balm is packed with nourishing plant-based ingredients to help get their sniffer back in tip-top shape ASAP.
Natural Dog Company is a small biz that specializes in vet-approved balms, supplements, and other wellness solutions for pups. This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!
Promising review: "Our senior boxer's nose was in terrible shape: It was rough, chapped, and 'growing.' I used this for two weeks on him and his nose is back to normal! I've been using weekly to make sure it stays that way." —Wendy
10. A plush rounded dog stair to help your pup retain some of their doggy independence even when their aging bones should absolutely not be jumping off the bed anymore.
Recommend for dogs less than 60 pounds and comes with a machine washable cover.
Promising review: "My dog loves these slopped steps! He’s officially a senior and has been having issues jumping up on the sofa. He would just sit in front of it and stare at someone until he got picked up. Well, I got him these stairs for Christmas, and after some initial bribery, he uses them all the time and loves them!! For reference, he’s a ~25-pound Scottish terrier. The stairs are definitely sturdy enough and don’t move around on our carpet. Just perfection!" —Caroline K.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in seven colors).
11. A patented pet hair remover if relentless shedding is taking over your home, and you're tired of fussing with vacuums and lint rollers. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "I rent cars quite often for two weeks at a time and most car rental companies don't allow pets. I travel nowhere without my two dogs! So this tool is very helpful in removing any trace pet hair that is not caught by the tarp or bedspread that I cover the back seat with for my senior female collie. If my dogs are with me, this pet hair remover is in my arsenal of 'must-have' pet items." —Wildlife Gazer
12. A pullover fleece vest that's soft and thin enough to comfortably wear around the house while offering tons of warmth for outdoor walks and potty breaks.
The vest is pretty stretchy, so reviewers recommend sizing down from what the size chart says.
Promising review: "This fleece is perfect! I have a senior shar-pei. She has short hair and gets very chilly in the winter. This fleece is super soft and adds just the right amount of warmth. It is easy to get on and off as it is super stretchy. I recommend you take the time to measure your pet for a proper fit and your satisfaction with the product. I recommend this product to other pet parents!" —Bus
Get it from Amazon for $20.85+ (available in sizes XS–6XL and 16 colors).
13. Some leakproof poop bags so you're not left gagging every time your pup takes a dump. These are much thicker than your standard bags and contain odors like a champ.
Promising review: "We have a senior dog with some back issues that can't really control herself. Therefore, we clean up a lot of dog poo messes. I have bought these three or four times already, and they work great. We put them in a little plastic bag dispenser we have, and they come right out. They smell good and work as you would expect a bag for this to work. I recommend them." —RF9928
Get 120 bags from Amazon for $7.98 (available in unscented and lavender).