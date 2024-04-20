Winter Did A Number On Your Yard, But These 30 Products Will Help Make It Beautiful Again

Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season.

Promising review: "I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had known about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves. I have told everyone I know about this product. They were all amazed when they saw the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco, put it in the bag, and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie

Get it from Amazon for $27.95.