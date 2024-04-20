Winter Did A Number On Your Yard, But These 30 Products Will Help Make It Beautiful Again

1. A pop-up leaf collector for making quick work of the tedious task of collecting all the grass clippings, leaves, and branches strewn across the yard. When you're done, fold this tarp like a taco to make transferring it all into the trash a breeze.
Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season.
Promising review: "I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had known about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves. I have told everyone I know about this product. They were all amazed when they saw the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco, put it in the bag, and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
2. An electric pressure washer because sometimes the only seasonal refresh your outdoor space needs is a powerful deep clean to wash all that built-up grime from a long winter.
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6-fluid-ounce detergent tank.
Promising review: "This has been one of the best investments we as homeowners have made. This little guy gets the job done; countless things have been cleaned since we bought it three years ago. My favorite is our backyard pavers. The cord may not be long enough for some users, depending on how big the space you are washing is, but for us, it works just fine. Highly recommend!" —BSanchez
Get it from Amazon for $305.50.
3. Or a stain-busting Wet & Forget exterior spray so you can clean *and* prevent mold and algae buildup with minimal effort. Just spray down virtually any surface — no additional rinsing required!
Promising review: "Love the fact that you just spray and let it do its thing. No rinse-off or anything. My outdoor rugs were a little drab after the winter and this brought them back to like. No scrubbing either. Worked well." —Chasing Fireflies
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
4. A long-handled standing weeder that'll make clearing away those rogue dandelions easier than ever — you don't even need to bend over!
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
5. A set of metal hanging flower pots if you have a fence, deck railing, or trellis in need of some zhuzhing.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I'm getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, and white).
6. A pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels to tackle those dark trouble spots around your home's exterior. If you're tired of tripping up the front stairs or standing in a pitch-black yard while taking out the dog, these solar-powered lights are your solution.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy, and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them, and they did the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the sides and lights turn on. It has rained about three times, but they still work great. I'm hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.
7. And a pack of solar-powered stake lights for shedding some light on your too dark walkway. Instead of worrying about spraining an ankle in the dead of night, you can enjoy one of two exciting light modes — multicolored or classic white!
Promising review: "These are incredible!! I like using the color feature in winter when it's drab outside, but once my gardens bloom, I stick to white. I have purchased these five times, and it's going to be six. I bought the first set two years ago and just purchased my newest set. I put the old ones right next to the sets I just purchased and had never changed the batteries on the original ones...they were still bright so I never needed to. They are beautiful!!" —mosey
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $46.99 (also available in packs of two and six).
8. A swivel bin pooper scooper and rake because this long-handled bin makes it easier (and less gross) than ever to clear your yard of doggy doo-doo, so you can frolic about without fear of stepping in something nasty.
Promising review: "I have three dogs: a small, a large, and a giant breed. With work, I only get around to scooping the yard once a week. I previously had a claw grabber–style scoop. When it broke, I got this one. I just used it for the first time and picked up a week's worth of poop from three dogs in about one-quarter of the time it took me to do the yard with the claw-style scoop. The bin is big enough to hold a LOT of poop, so I make way fewer trips across the yard to empty it out. The absolute only downside is that the handle unscrews easily. I’m just going to put some glue in the joints and screw it into place, and that problem will be solved. I never thought I’d be so stoked about a pooper scooper, but here I am." —Amy Bernadette
Get it from Amazon for $18.22.
9. A pack of polished vinyl siding hooks so you can dress up that blank canvas and finally hang up the planter, sculpture, or sign you bought months ago but didn't know how to hang without doing permanent damage to your siding. The answer? These durable hooks slide right into the seams with no tools required.
Promising review: "I had previously ordered hooks for siding, and I couldn’t use them. But these are great!! They are easy to 'slide' into the siding and are pretty sturdy, too. I am using three of this set and have hung different objects with them. The heaviest was a long welcome sign! You won’t be dissatisfied by ordering them." —Cheryl
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.70 (also available in larger multipacks).
10. A hard water stain remover that'll take care of the questionable film making your window glass look permanently foggy. Side effects might include running into your nearly invisible sliding glass door — it'll be that clean.
It also works on a wide range of surfaces like stainless steel, brass aluminum, hard vinyl, chrome, and more.
Promising review: "This product works great! I was surprised the way it cleaned the old (at least 3-year-old water stains) off my patio doors! I put some product on a sponge and rubbed it on the window, and then wiped it off with a wet towel, and the spots were gone! I tested a small area and was amazed at how easily it worked. I tried different products, which did not work. This is a great product!" —Randy B.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A 4-in-1 soil moisture meter to help you figure out why your grass is browning or your flowerbed is wilting. This simple-to-use gadget can measure soil's moisture, as well as nutrient, pH, and light levels in just a few minutes.
Promising review: "This is my first year gardening with crops and flowers. Our home came with two raised garden beds out in the field. However, the beds were closed down and covered with a tarp, bricks, water buildup, etc. This soil meter helped me discover what was needed and if I could use what was already there. I'm excited to use it again after my first composting experience, too." —Taylor Wingfield
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
12. And now that you're a soil whisperer, a massive pack of wildflower seeds if your monochromatic green lawn could use some livening up with a diverse array of blooms even beginner gardeners can easily grow.
Promising review: "It is early July, and I could not be more pleased with this seed mixture. Almost every day since April, I have had new surprises in my garden. I have enjoyed alyssum, Chinese forget-me-not, zinnias, cosmos, and marigolds. I am beginning to see more forget-me-nots, poppies, pineapple sage, and Armeria. I am a beekeeper and, hence, was trying to plant some flowers the bees would like. I have an unbelievable number of pollinators busy among the flowers all day long. Today, I saw a hummingbird!! I am hoping to have these flowers self-seed and to have even more lovelies next year!" —Bio Teacher
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and as annuals or perennials).