26 Products That Helped Travelers Worry Less On Vacation

1. A pair of reusable anti-nausea bands that may help soothe churning stomachs caused by long car rides and cruises without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These wristbands are amazing. I purchased these for a 12-hour plane ride. I usually have nausea and anxiety while flying, but these wristbands had me feeling great. I also used them while whale watching on a rocky boat and once again felt great. With these wristbands, I am able to enjoy traveling with my mind at ease." —Amazon Customer
2. A tri-fold travel wallet to keep everything (and I mean everything) on hand and organized as your run to catch your flight. Money, cards, boarding passes, passport — you name it — all protected with RFID-blocking tech.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "Great for traveling. It holds all my important info for an international vacation. Didn't have to worry about misplacing my passport or fear my card info being compromised." —Crystal
3. A portable door lock so you can up the security at any hotel or Airbnb with one low-tech addition that installs in seconds and is designed to fit just about any door you'd encounter.
Note: This can get flagged while going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I bought this to use in an Airbnb in an unfamiliar residential area. The lock system was easy to use, worked perfectly, and allowed my family to enjoy our vacation without worrying about security. It's a simple product that works!" —G. Mills
4. Some anti-chafe balm for an easy-to-apply solution to chafing and rubbing that'll help prevent skin irritation from becoming a painful problem.
5. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of playing souvenir musical chairs with your luggage to avoid paying pesky baggage fees. This scale is super accurate, easy to use, and tiny enough to pack with ease.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Never again have to worry before heading to the airport if the case is overweight. Simple to use. Comfortable in my hand. Easy to tuck in a shoe inside the case when traveling. Spot on!" —bourbonthedog
6. A pack of silicone travel bottles with a built-in labeling system because traveling is stressful enough without spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and fretting over leaky bottles. These are totally leak-proof and can be washed and reused again, and again, and again.
And it comes with a handy, clear zipper pouch!
Promising review: "These worked great on vacation. I didn’t have to worry about leaking bottles. And they were in their own case anyway, but they did not leak! Good product." —Kalomba
7. A compact external battery for keeping all of your many essential devices charged during long travel days. One charge of this battery can charge your phone roughly three times. No more huddling by the single terminal outlet for you!
Promising review: "This is great for those of you who snap lots of pics on your cellphone on vacations!! I felt free to snap away and not worry about my phone dying. It recharged fairly fast, which is great when you're not near an electric outlet to charge your phone. I'll never leave on vacation without it again!" —Rachel Garner
8. And a cute portable USB-C charger that'll supply your phone with the juice it needs — any time, any place! You don't even need a cable with this plug 'n' play option!
Promising reviews: "I love that I don't have to worry about having a cord. Charges fast and stays charged. I keep it in my purse. Has saved me from having a dead battery numerous times." —Crystal Bearden
For iPhone users, there's also a lightning cable version available!
9. Some reusable bottle bags because the reasons you'd travel with wine are plentiful (host gift, celebratory bottle, a souvenir) but so are the fears of broken glass and wine-stained everything in your luggage if it breaks. This padded bag is designed with an absorbent lining, so even if the bottle breaks, the spill will stay contained.
JetBag is a small business specializing in bags designed to protect your wine and your stuff.
Promising review: "Love my jet bags. We can travel with a bottle of wine without having to worry that the bottle might break and ruin things in the suitcase. Love having a bottle of wine when we arrive at our destination!" —Kathy Karst
10. A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras to give you added peace of mind when you're out of the house. These cameras create a livestream of your home that you can watch any hour of the day and will notify you when there's motion detected. They also have two-way audio, so you can remind the neighbor kid watching your cat to give Pickles his medicine.
Promising review: "It's not a baby monitor, but it exponentially helped when I had to work from home, and my son was home due to preschool closing from COVID. You have to constantly click it to scan the rooms, but it's worth it. I love how it does record and has night vision. Going on vacation? Yup. Dual purpose! I was able to check in on our empty house and make sure everything was fine. Makes vacationing worry-free. Wish they had indoor and outdoor cameras compatible systems. I only have the indoor version." —Ama Zon Customer
11. A travel-friendly anti-theft shoulder bag so you can focus less on guarding your belongings and more on snapping the perfect photo. This roomy crossbody is made from slash-proof material with an RFID-blocking card and passport slots and has plenty of pockets for organizing all the bits and bobbles you need for optimal sightseeing.
Promising review: "Bought this for a recent vacay and loved it so much it’s now my everyday purse. It has a great number of pockets that are all secured with anti-theft locks. It wasn’t difficult for me to unlock and get what I needed while shopping, and I didn’t have to worry while walking through crowds of people. There’s even a little purse flashlight that was attached to the inside! I love it." —D. Smith
12. Or a nylon anti-theft rucksack with the main compartment zipper toward your back if you're interested in having one less thing to worry about while navigating large crowds. Bonus — it's ultra-versatile and can be worn like a backpack or chic shoulder bag.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this item. It worked wonderfully on our cruise vacation. I hid the passports in one of the zippered side panels, my phone in the open pocket, and since the large area is against the back, it was never a worry that anyone could open it. Plus, the open area holds so much. I was able to fold a thin blanket in it so I could have a blanket on the airplane. This is a definite recommendation!!!" —Nancy Gibson
13. A waterproof pouch because you can't resist taking your phone on those wet 'n' wild vacation adventures. You might as well skip the low-grade panic and give yourself peace of mind that your tech is protected.
It fits any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And you can totally use the touchscreen through the case — including the camera! People take incredible photos with it.
Promising review: "The swim-up bar was our group’s meeting point every day while on vacation in Costa Rica. I had no worries about misplacing my phone or damaging it in the pool. I caught lots of candid shots because I didn’t have to fumble with getting it out of a dry bag. I had my phone around my neck and shot through the plastic!" —Diane
14. A pair of compression socks for anyone whose feet, ankles, or legs tend to swell up on long flights. These cozy socks can help prevent that, and double as another thermal layer (planes be cold).
Read more about compression socks and swelling at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "After wearing these socks for over 24 hours straight for travel on an overseas flight, I had absolutely no swelling at all in my feet or ankles. I was worried about the potential for blood clots being on an airplane for a long time. So, I am glad I made the investment in these socks. Very comfortable. Washed them out by hand and hung them to dry. They were ready to wear the next day. I will definitely continue to wear these and recommend them." —islandgirl
